Mama June And Honey Boo Boo Are Returning To Reality TV [Report]

We’re sure that you, like so many others, missed it when Mama June and Honey Boo Boo were bringing trailer park class to your television screens. Never fear, for the Reality Television Gods have heard your prayers and answered them, as a new report suggests that the dynamic duo will be returning to reality TV soon.

PopCulture.com is reporting that Mama June and Honey Boo Boo will be getting their own show on WeTV. WeTV is, as fans know, the home of Mama June’s hit show, From Not to Hot, which chronicles her weight loss journey. (There are some reports, too, that suggest that From Not To Hot is getting a second season.)

Fans began speculating about the return of Mama June and Honey Boo Boo to television thanks to an Instagram post.

“A recent photo on Instagram makes it seem as though we could see June, along with her daughter Alana (better known as Honey Boo Boo), back on the channel soon. Last month, location manager Tamara Welborn posted some pictures of her niece with Honey Boo Boo. The captions claimed that they were working on a set in Atlanta — the set of a WEtv production.”

You can check out the photo in question below.

Self-proclaimed "bring your niece to work day." Showing the girls how I make money to feed them. On set with Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo. She's adorable and we love her! ❤???? A post shared by Tamara Welborn ♏️???? (@purpleepicure) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

We’ll recall that, back in 2014, while Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was still one of the hottest shows on the air, Mama June and Honey Boo got canceled off our screens after Mama June started dating a registered sex offender, according to TMZ.

Mark McDaniel, who was convicted after he forced oral sex on an 8-year-old, only dated Mama June briefly, but the brief relationship was enough to do a lot of damage.

For her part, Mama June denied dating McDaniel, but TMZ basically said “You Need More People!”

“TLC has shot an entire new season of episodes but will not air them. Although the show has fallen off its ratings high, we’re told it’s still very profitable, so TLC is taking a financial hit. But the network is not turning its back on the kids, telling us, ‘Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children’s ongoing comfort and well-being.’ Our sources say the network will pay for tutors and counselors for the kids.”

It should be interesting to see if Mama June and Honey Boo Boo come back on the screen in a similar fashion as they had when Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was on the air, or if it will be a whole new show altogether.

