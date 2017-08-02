WWE ‘SummerSlam’ Spoilers: Is Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE? Schedule May Have The Answer

New reports may have revealed a key WWE SummerSlam spoiler on Brock Lesnar and the rumors he may be leaving WWE after this month’s big pay-per-view.

Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, the storylines took an interesting turn during Paul Heyman’s promo hyping up Lesnar’s Universal Championship defense against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam on August 20. As recapped by Bleacher Report, Heyman expressed such confidence that Lesnar would retain his title at SummerSlam, that he announced that he and Brock would both be leaving WWE if he lost.

According to WrestlingNews.c0, Paul Heyman’s Monday Night RAW promo could be a way to capitalize on the rumors that Brock Lesnar is leaving WWE to fight newly-crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones at a future event. But in a potential WWE SummerSlam spoiler and rumor-killer, it would seem that Lesnar might not be leaving, at least not for the next few months.

The WrestlingNews.co report states that Lesnar is advertised for several WWE dates through the end of September. He is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW on August 28 and September 11, and Brock is also booked for WWE’s No Mercy pay-per-view on September 24, which has been switched to a RAW-exclusive event for this year. Lastly, Lesnar will appear at a WWE live event in Winnipeg on September 30, wrapping up his schedule for the third quarter of the calendar year.

Although the above potential WWE SummerSlam spoiler may suggest that the WWE Universe will see more of Lesnar after the event, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will appear on television on all his scheduled dates, as it isn’t unusual for wrestlers to be advertised for events and appear before or after a show goes off the air. And it might not even be a sign that Lesnar will retain the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

According to Bleacher Report, Paul Heyman’s announcement may be WWE’s way of explaining Brock Lesnar’s absence until the next major pay-per-view. The publication noted that this is similar to what WWE did after WrestleMania 31 when Lesnar was suspended indefinitely in the storyline for attacking announcer Michael Cole and a WWE cameraman.

If it happens, Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar is unlikely until next summer (@davemeltzerWON) https://t.co/Y97yZKL3BH pic.twitter.com/Aj91dqEEd0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 1, 2017

Regardless of whether he wins his Universal Championship defense at SummerSlam or not, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Brock Lesnar might not leave WWE for several months, as his contract expires at WrestleMania 34, which takes place on April 8, 2018. And, as the Inquisitr had previously reported, any potential match between Lesnar and Jones might not take place until next year due to Brock’s ongoing USADA doping suspension.

What are your thoughts on this possible WWE SummerSlam spoiler? Do you expect Brock Lesnar to win or lose the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and if you see him losing, who do you see winning the title?

[Featured Image by WWE]