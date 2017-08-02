Scarlett Johansson Dazzles In Short Hair As She Leaves Daughter And ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost For Greece

Scarlett Johansson had a tough beginning to 2017. She took major steps toward divorcing her current husband, Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter, and worked hard to release her new movie, Rough Night. She also faced some romantic rumors surrounding her relationship with SNL star Colin Jost. So a late-summer getaway to Greece with her girlfriends was much-needed.

The 32-year-old Hollywood actress experienced her divorce getting ugly and highly publicized this spring. The drama started over the custody of her daughter, Rose, who her father is trying to take to France. There were many back-and-forth criticisms thrown from Romaine and Scarlett, which ended up in a stalemate towards late spring.

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” Romain wrote in the statement. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to coparent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

To end the media battle, the actress and her ex-husband appeared at an art gallery opening a week later to show that they are on good terms and willing to share the responsibility of their daughter.

Since then, she has been on a path of self-discovery, speaking at Women’s March, making the female-driven movie Rough Night, and now, spending some time reconnecting with her friends in Greece.

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson admits she's "on a journey of self discovery" following her divorce. https://t.co/qULlt4NVJf pic.twitter.com/gdFzicsd1k — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 29, 2017

She captured this sense of newfound freedom with her short hair, which she has maintained for a while now. She continues to experiment with the style, getting a close shave around the sides for a trendy mohawk, letting it grow out, and slicking it back for red carpet events.

And now, she has let her short hair take its natural form in the seaside town in Greece as she takes a load off with some of her closest friends.

“The movie star, 32, is currently enjoying a sun-drenched getaway overseas and enjoyed a stunning moonlit dinner with her girlfriends on the small beach city of Platys Gialos,” reports the Daily Mail. “Indulging in a spot of R&R on the Greek island of Sifnos, Scarlett looked radiant as she stepped out sporting a stunning white beach dress.”

(11 Pics) Scarlett Johansson with some Friend in Greece (July-31-2017) – https://t.co/xoDHkgNXs6 pic.twitter.com/9viheUQfHr — CelebrityFRC (@celebrityfrc) August 1, 2017

Being away from the U.S. means that she can forget, for a moment, the current drama in her life. After the intense publicity storm involving her ex-husband, Scarlett was caught “putting on an affectionate display” with SNL star Colin Jost as summer began to heat up.

But it looks like Colin isn’t the only man in her life. She was also seen “hand-in-hand with entertainment attorney Kevin Yorn,” according to the Daily Mail. She has been friends with him for much longer, but it looks like things are shifting into a new gear as she gets used to the idea of being divorced.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]