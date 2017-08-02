Kendall Jenner Goes Topless As Gigi Hadid Gets Creative With Her Instagram

Kendall Jenner has gone topless again! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture in which she’s wearing only a red thong.

It was only recently that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had shared a nude picture of herself on Instagram that received more likes than Kim Kardashian’s nude picture, the Inquisitr previously reported. In the photo, Kendall Jenner can be seen posing on a picnic table.

This time around, Kendall Jenner posed with a background of tulips and had on blood-red lipstick. The photo already has over 2 million likes and counting. The picture was for a lingerie brand and was a total hit with her followers. Kendall Jenner has been posting a lot of risque pictures lately. Starting with an underboob picture and then a nude, Kendall seems to be making sure that she doesn’t disappoint her fans.

Just like with any celebrity Instagram post, some Kendall Jenner fans weren’t happy with what they saw. Some fans said that the picture was inappropriate, while others warned the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star that 10-year-olds followed her.

When Kendall Jenner posts a hot picture on Instagram, how can BFF Gigi Hadid be far behind? The supermodel has latched on to the trend of making Instagram pictures look artsy.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently did the same thing. No sooner had Gigi posted the picture, her fans wondered what filter the star had used.

@lilmami_lani files. first Monday in May, pre-Met ???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Gigi Hadid, who usually sticks to a lot of high-fashion shots had recently posted a cleavage-baring picture. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have been touted as one of the most powerful model-sisters in the country, the Guardian reported. Along with Kendall, Gigi and Bella are among the new crop of high-fashion models who are taking the world by storm. Does this newfound fame mean her fans will soon see an Instagram nude from Gigi?

It’s hard to say. At the moment, Gigi is enjoying her time as a top model. Gigi Hadid was recently on the cover of Vogue along with boyfriend and former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

Who do you think poses better on Instagram: Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images]