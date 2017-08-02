‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Confirmed As New ‘MP100’ Anime During Bones Night? Manga Gives Character Spoilers

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 may have been confirmed during a recent event held by Studio Bones. Reports claim that Bones briefly discussed a new Mob Psycho 100 anime project, although it is possible they are discussing future plans for a Mob Psycho 100 movie or an OVA (Original Video Animation). The Mob Psycho 100 manga artist ONE has so far been silent about the second season of MP100, but anime fans can at least be assured that they will eventually be able to watch more of their favorite Mob Psycho 100 characters Kageyama Shigeo (Mob), Reigen Arataka, Dimple, Ritsu, and Teruki.

How Far Behind The Mob Psycho 100 Manga Is The Second Season?

The mangaka ONE has become famous for creating the One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 manga. The latter started life as a web manga in 2012 when it began publication within Weekly Shōnen Sunday Web Comics while One Punch Man began as an experiment when ONE purchased new art software. Both manga series were eventually adapted into anime, although the One Punch Man anime was handled by Madhouse while Bones produced the Mob Psycho 100 anime.

In July of 2016, Bones president Masahiko Minami spoke to Anime News Network and explained how they received the anime project.

Minami said, “One Punch Man has nothing to do with Mob Psycho 100 in terms of production.”

Apparently, Warner Brothers Japan asked Bones if they could handle the title, but Minami had never read the Mob Psycho 100 manga beforehand.

Once he read it, the Bones president was like, “Yeah, let’s do this!”

The story about how ONE heard about the MP100 anime is a bit funnier. The chief editor informed ONE that the anime had been green lit and ONE simply emailed back “thank you” since he was busy with a deadline. It wasn’t until the next morning that he woke up, slowly realized what the email meant, and then hurriedly phoned someone just so he could hear someone say the news aloud.

It’s been almost a year since the Mob Psycho 100 anime first aired and ONE has kept busy. To put the anime’s source material into perspective, the ending of Mob Psycho 100 Episode 12 correlated with the story events in Chapter 50 of Volume 6 of the manga. As of this article’s publishing, ONE has published over 100 chapters in the series.

Some fans had speculated that ONE intended on ending the manga at Chapter 100, but then the creator started using chapter sub-headings heavily. For example, ONE is currently up to Mob Psycho 100 Chapter 100.6 and several “chapters” are composed of 10 sub-chapters. The current story arc is incomplete, and so far, the plot does not seem to be leading toward a definitive ending. Fortunately, this also means there is plenty of source material for Mob Psycho 100 Season 2.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, the anime production committee has not announced anything official about the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 premiere date may occur.

At the end of the first season, Studio Bones seemed to be hinting at plans for a second season of MP100. Some fans believe the after credits scene from Episode 12 is an indirect reference since the grill is “season-ing” two mushrooms.

Otherwise, the only available information are second-hand reports from the recent Bones Night film screening event. Sakugabooru writer liborek, who calls himself “the greatest Studio Bones expert outside of Japan,” said on Twitter that the “event supposedly started with [Bones President] Minami walking onto the stage and shouting to the audience, ‘Is Yutaka Nakamura here?'”

Multiple announcements were made, including teasing an announcement related to Sword of the Stranger, but the big news was that a “new Mob Psycho project is moving forward.” Other Japanese attendees have confirmed on Twitter that this news is true. Minami apparently did not give an exact Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date, nor did he hint that the new project might be a movie or OVA. However, even if the second season is coming, it’s not going to be released anytime soon.

“[I]f more Mob is happening it’s still very far away, anyway,” liborek explained. “Minami basically only hinted there are plans for more.”

While liborek is only speculating, he’s probably correct that the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date is far away. Despite the anime industry being in an economic boom, President Minami has previously stated that Bones can only handle a certain workload.

“There’s only a set number of shows we can work on at one time,” Minami said a year ago. “So even if there’s an anime bubble and there are like two gazillion shows out there, you only have that certain many from us.”

Anime studios like Bones may be “throwing out more money” due to the anime boom, and they enjoy challenging themselves with new titles, but the anime committees make decisions based on cold, hard numbers.

“[W]hen you have a thriving market,… we’re allowed to take more chances, try something new because we can,” Minami said. “When the market narrows down, we only want to make things that will definitely sell, so you can’t really try things out. I feel that I’m continually pushing the edge. Like for Mob Psycho.”

Fortunately, the Mob Psycho 100 Blu-ray Volume 1 sales in Japan passed that magical 3,000 number in the first week of sales, but Bones also has other priorities like producing My Hero Academia Season 3 and other popular anime projects. Besides hinting at the new Mob Psycho 100 anime project, Bones officially confirmed that the AICO: Incarnation anime will be a Netflix Original coming out in the spring of 2018. So, if fans can’t wait to know what happens next to Mob, then they’ll have to turn to the manga.

Studio BONES recently announced that there’s a new Mob Psycho 100 project on it’s way. pic.twitter.com/pMwxZxmfoK — MΛIҠΞL (@otxku) August 1, 2017

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Spoilers Based On The Manga

The first anime adaptation of MP100 covered most of the vital plot details and character development. The only plot point missing in action was the build up of the Psycho Helmet Cult, an organization devoted to worshiping their unknown powerful leader. Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 will probably have to rely on flashbacks to introduce them since the cult slowly begins to figure out that their “Lord Psycho Helmet” is actually Mob. This development is important since after Chapter 92, the cult takes a central role in the story.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The last time audiences watched Mob and Reigen, the latter defeated the 7th Division Scars of the ESPer terrorist organization called Claw by being powered up. The closing scenes have teenager Sho Suzuki, the son of Claw leader Toichiro Suzuki, taunting his father over the phone by calling Claw and the Scars incompetent. Sho will eventually take a central role in firing up Mob’s emotions.

It turns out Mob and Toichiro are like two sides of the same coin, with both sharing the same powers, yet from an emotional and personality perspective, Toichiro is the polar opposite of Mob. The Claw leader wants to dominate the world with his ESP powers while Mob simply wants to be a “normal” high school guy who can land a date with a girl. Mob eventually does end up dating a girl, but it’s not exactly like he expected.

A major section of the story focuses on when Mob and Reigen are asked to perform an exorcism on the daughter of a rich man. Many other psychics are present so they do a game of rock-paper-scissors to determine who goes first. Due to being powered up in the first season, Reigen can now see spirits and a conversation with the girl causes the spirit to reveal itself.

The other psychics fail to root out the spirit, so Mob goes out of his body in order to chase the spirit out. Unfortunately, Mob becomes trapped in a mental world where six months is the equivalence of 30 real minutes. Negative emotions fuel psychic powers, putting Mob at a disadvantage. He ends up powerless and stuck in a world where classmates are constantly bullying him. In the end, Mob learns that people can change, although the spirit insists some people are not worth saving.

Some might apply that description to Reigen since he’s essentially a con man who occasionally spouts good life advice. Mob finally realizes Reigen is a fraud who has just been using him for his psychic powers. The two part ways for a time and Reigen began to build up his reputation as “Spice City’s bro.” But, eventually, Reigen’s past catches up with him and the media confronts him. Regardless, Reigen manages to come out on top with an “earth-shaking” press conference that has Mob reuniting with his master.

The ending of Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 will likely culminate with the battle against the Claw terrorists. The boss man Toichiro Suzuki brings in the Super 5 villains for an all-out attack on Spice City. The finale should be city-shattering enough to make audiences think they’re accidentally watching One Punch Man. Let’s just hope anime fans won’t have to wait too long to see that giant broccoli tree looming over the city!

[Featured Image by Bones]