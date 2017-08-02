‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Comforts Sally While Thomas Is In NY? 2 Candidates Revealed

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) will be utterly distraught when Thomas (Pierson Fode) goes to New York. Bill (Don Diamont) convinced Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) to lie and say that she is dying of a terminal illness. Thomas told Sally that Caroline is about to die and that he really needed to do what is right in these circumstances. Thomas has gone to New York to be with his family and spend quality time with Douglas (Jackson and Leighton Rapo). He feels his son should experience a full family life before his mother’s death.

Thomas wanted Sally to wait for him while he tied up his personal affairs in New York. Sally reassured Thomas she loved him and that she would be waiting for him upon his return to LA. However, Caroline isn’t really dying, so it could be a while before Thomas gets back. Sally is sure to miss her pillar of strength Thomas, who guided her in building Spectra back from the ground again. Besides missing her business partner, Sally is sure to be missing her lover as well. Yes, she has promised Thomas that she would wait for him, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally may be lonely without her handsome hero.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally opens up to Thomas about her complicated family dynamics. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tbXnYNHl23 pic.twitter.com/IXE2hudtl4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 11, 2017

Thomas has been fundamental in turning Spectra around. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that Sally could be hurt if her knight in shining armor can’t come to the rescue if Spectra starts to fail again. There is speculation that this could leave a vacancy for a new hero for the damsel in distress. Although both candidates may have issues with availability, Bold and the Beautiful fans know that this has never stopped romance from blooming in this CBS soap opera.

Candidate number one who could come to Sally’s rescue is none other than Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he could break things off with Katie if he falls in love with Sally. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that this could catapult Katie into the arms of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

That moment when Man Crush Mondays and National Siblings Day land on the same day! Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to our #MCM, Liam and Wyatt! #BoldandBeautiful #brothers #mancrushmonday A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Candidate number two is that other Spencer brother, Liam, who is Steffy’s husband. Liam, like his brother, has a penchant for rescuing ladies in distress. Spoilers indicate that if Liam were to catch the poor-me look in Sally’s eyes, Steffy may be facing stiff competition in her own marriage.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that although Bill is hoping Thomas falls in love with Caroline again, it is more likely that he will realize that Caroline is not dying. There can be no doubt that when he discovers their lies he will be on the first plane back home. The question remains: Will Sally still be waiting, and will he have to fight for her hand again?

TODAY: One call from Caroline and Douglas changes the course of Thomas’ life. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hHXiI2Jh9U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]