Brandi Glanville Offers An Apology To Joanna Krupa After Settling Their Lawsuit

Brandi Glanville has released an official statement of apology to the former Real Housewives star, Joanna Krupa.

After settling the lawsuit Krupa filed against her over two years ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her statement with the Daily Mail, revealing that she was sorry about the hurtful things she said about Krupa and explaining that she had no idea her comments would be taken so seriously.

“I apologize because I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa’s reputation and I wish her continued success in life,” Brandi Glanville said in the statement, according to the Daily Mail‘s August 1 report.

Joanna Krupa also issued a statement to the outlet, explaining that she is excited about her future and has no regrets when it comes to her lawsuit and settlement. She also added that she hopes her legal drama with Brandi Glanville encourages others to speak up when they have been wronged.

Joanna Krupa filed a defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville in 2015 and requested $2 million in damages after the reality star proclaimed that Krupa’s lady parts stunk during a 2013 appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Brandi Glanville also claimed Joanna Krupa had engaged in an affair with real estate developer Mohamed Hadid during his marriage to Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his three youngest children.

In other Joanna Krupa news, the former Real Housewives of Miami star recently parted ways with husband Romain Zago after just three years of marriage. As fans may recall, the breakup was announced in May of this year by People magazine, but Krupa hadn’t shared any photos of herself with Zago since November of last year.

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago tied the knot in June 2013, and in November of that year, their wedding was featured during what would be the last episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. The couple had no children.

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

As for Brandi Glanville, she is currently in London filming the 20th season of Celebrity Big Brother and will also appear on the upcoming season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her dad, Guy Glanville.

Brandi Glanville was married to Eddie Cibrian for nearly a decade, and the couple shares two sons, Mason and Jake.

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]