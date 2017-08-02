Khloe Kardashian Copies Sister Kim K’s Mysterious Photo Technique As She Is Told Not To Pout ‘Stupidly’

Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself in which she is getting ready for the day ahead. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a huge spread of makeup in front of her, and she seems to be staring at her reflection in the mirror.

However, the picture isn’t your usual Instagram picture. It has a red tinge and an unusual retro quality about it that some Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans may have noticed on her sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that as a younger sister, Khloe is out to copy Kim, the more famous and experienced member of the family. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim Kardashian’s “mysterious-looking” pictures were leaving her fans very confused. They didn’t know if it was a filter on Instagram or a technique known only to her.

However, Who What Wear finally cracked the mystery of Kim Kardashian’s vintage-looking pictures and said that she probably uses a Polaroid to take her pictures and then supplements it with an app by the name of VSCO. The publication went on to say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also uses a filter called HB2.

If that’s what Khloe Kardashian did, then it seems to have worked.

However, the fans weren’t 100 percent sold on the picture. They couldn’t help but notice that Khloe’s lips looked very big for her face. And her fans seem not to like it when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pouts in her pictures.

“Why you pout your lips so stupidly?? You don’t look cute you look ridiculous,” said one.

“Pretty, except the lips,” said another.

Of course, this is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has been criticized for her body. Some allege her of Photoshopping her pictures, and others say the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have had some surgery. However, Khloe has denied it time and again and said that any alterations on her face are a result of makeup and that her face looks very different when it’s bare.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Khloe’s fans had told her she looked “unrecognizable” in an Instagram picture. It looks like there is absolutely nothing that can make her fans happy!

Do you think Khloe Kardashian is copying Kim Kardashian’s photo technique? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

