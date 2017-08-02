Anthony Scaramucci Left White House After A Rumor Leaked That He Was Dating Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

Anthony Scaramucci has a scandal of his own going on that may or may not be true. A new report claims that President Donald Trump’s former communications director resigned from his job after a rumor leaked that he was dating Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle.

TMZ reports that shortly after they put out an inquiry into the dating rumor involving the two, Scaramucci exited the White House. The celebrity and entertainment gossip site put together a timeline in which it made sense why Anthony Scaramucci left the White House, though it’s purely based on TMZ‘s estimations.

Scaramucci was fired on Monday, and as the report notes, a source close to him told TMZ that morning that Scaramucci and Guilfoyle had been spotted together in public several times over the last year; some of them were public events, and others were private dinners around New York City. They most recently appeared together at a private dinner with Trump at the White House last Wednesday, which was leaked to the press. The fallout is alleged to be what provoked Scaramucci’s tirade when he ranted about two of Trump’s senior aides.

TMZ goes on to explain that on Monday at 9:27 a.m., PT, they made calls to the White House Press Office to get Scaramucci’s side of the story. They also contacted “a well-placed source” who works in the West Wing to get a comment from the now ousted communications director. From what the news outlet understands, their inquiry quickly spread around the West Wing. Just before 10 a.m., PT, a source connected to Scaramucci told them the communications director was just friends with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Add to that, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed they’d been friends for years and met through her work at Fox News network.

Trump confidante Roger Stone is also friends with Guilfoyle. TheDaily Mail reports that he told the Huffington Post that Scaramucci and Guilfoyle are good friends and that he’s “too short” for her.

Anthony Scaramucci, Kimberly Guilfoyle… Dating Rumors Linked to White House Resignation https://t.co/JVcjFJNSrN — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2017

It turns out other sources — and Anthony Scaramucci — confirmed to TMZ that he went “ballistic” over the leak that he ate dinner with Kimberly Guilfoyle at the White House dinner and knew about the dating rumors exploding. By 11:35 a.m., PT, Scaramucci resigned as the White House Communications Director. TMZ’s insiders allege that Scaramucci wasn’t fired, but “on thin ice” after his expletive tirade in assailing some of Trump’s top aides while talking to a reporter. He called Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” and made some inappropriate comments about Steve Bannon.

Sources: Scaramucci Has The Hots For FNC’s Kimberly Guilfoyle https://t.co/FP9xypPoIg pic.twitter.com/YhszHRnEdA — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2017

On Monday, Anthony Scaramucci wasn’t fired as communications director, but was “on thin ice,” TMZ’s sources claim. President Trump apparently instructed Scaramucci to maintain a low profile and conduct himself professionally following news that he was let go from his post as communications director. There was a concern as well that since Monday was General John Kelly’s first day as acting White House Chief of Staff, that another headline on Scaramucci was the last thing they wanted.

