Suits Season 7 has been a rocky situation for Mike and Harvey. Initially the “one for you, one for me” deal worked out, but last week saw Harvey go back on his word. While the situation resolved itself in the end, Mike was still left without a pro bono case. That’s not going to be the case this week.

In the sneak peek for Suits Season 7, Episode 4, Harvey walks into Mike’s large corner office with a thank you gift. Of course, Mike initially shares how Harvey didn’t have to (since Harvey is the managing partner, after all), but soon takes a look at the gift. It’s a pro bono case, showing that Harvey is not in the habit of going back on his word just because he’s managing partner.

Harvey’s word has always been important to him. Fans worried that his ego was getting in the way and his relationship with Mike would suffer. However, it appears that the two are going to find a way to work around some of the politics of running a law firm and taking on cases.

Mike also has a list of pro bono cases that he wants to take in the future. To make sure things like last episode don’t happen again, Mike finished the episode by giving Alex a list of the next planned cases. It looks like the two are going to work together as well as possible, but of course something is bound to stir up the pot.

Harvey is worried about an issue between Alex and Mike. He clearly doesn’t know that the two patched things up, after realizing that each other weren’t the enemy last week.

Rather than Mike causing a problem with Alex, there is an outside force involved in Suits Season 7, Episode 4, according to FanSided. Alex’s former firm is going to come after Pearson Specter Litt for poaching their attorney. It’s up to Harvey, Louis, and Donna to find a way to solve the situation, but will it mean the loss of the new guy already?

Alex’s first day at the firm creates trouble for almost everyone—our #Suits recap: https://t.co/JmwJiLI2Tq pic.twitter.com/iRJ5ByF0Ts — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Mike will have issues of a personal matter. Rachel wants to organize their wedding, but Mike is struggling to find time for it. He owes it to her after cancelling their wedding at the end of Season 5 so he could go to prison!

Suits Season 7 continues on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 9/8c on USA.

