‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Tries To Skip Town, Steve And Kayla Clash Over Situation

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 7 reveal that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will clash over the situation with Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Joey (James Lastovic). Also, expect Tripp to make plans to leave Salem. However, will someone convince him to stay, even after everything he has done?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Tripp Dalton will plan to skip town after threatening Kayla with a knife. Days Of Our Lives spoilers say that he plans to leave, but not that he will actually do it. Fans are predicting that Steve, or maybe even Joey, will convince him to stick around. In a recent interview with CBS Soaps In Depth, Lucas Adams teased an interesting storyline in the near future. That is a good indication that the actor will remain on the series for a little while.

The whole situation with Tripp and Joey is going to cause “Stayla” to clash. Although he suspects Tripp was behind Kayla’s suspension from the hospital, Steve will want to understand what is going on in Tripp’s mind. Especially since Kayla has been kind and supportive of Tripp possibly becoming a doctor one day. However, the young man is troubled and desperately wants his mother’s killer to pay for what they have done. Thanks to Jade Michaels (formerly Gabrielle Haugh), he mistakenly believes Kayla killed Ava. As fans know, it was really Joey who committed the crime.

The only way out of this sticky situation is for Tripp to find out the truth about Ava’s death. This will result in two confessions as Tripp will admit his role in Kayla’s suspension, but Joey will also confess to the murder. It is not yet known if Joey will face charges, but James Lastovic is leaving Days Of Our Lives. So, it is possible that he might be going to prison for killing Ava.

There is a lot of healing that has to happen with these characters. Steve wants to connect with Tripp. The young man wants the love of a family, which the Johnsons provide, but he also has a lot of anger over his mother being killed. At the center of it all is Angelo, who will convince Tripp that Kayla should die. However, fans know that is not going to happen. Tripp needs to stop listening to other people and focus on doing the right thing.

What do you think is going to happen with Steve, Kayla, Tripp, and Joey on Days Of Our Lives? Will this family be able to heal and move forward from the secrets and lies surrounding Ava’s murder?

