Kylie Jenner is officially turning 20 years old this August, and the celebrations are starting early thanks to her pals and boyfriend Travis Scott. A source recently revealed that the rapper is already showering the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with presents ahead of her Aug. 10 birthday.

Jenner and her friends welcomed the reality star’s birth month by surprising her with a cake on Aug. 1, a source told Hollywood Life. She also received a ton of flowers from Scott.

The source further revealed that Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was the one who coordinated everything. “She cares so much about Kylie and is always doing the sweetest stuff for her,” the insider said.

“Multiple parties and a big trip” are being planned for Jenner’s month-long birthday celebration. Scott is reportedly taking a break from his tour from Aug. 9 to Aug. 25 to spend time with his lady love. It was previously reported that 25-year-old rapper is planning to take Jenner on a romantic getaway, with rumors suggesting that the couple may be heading to Paris.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood is known for throwing lavish birthday parties. For her 19th birthday, she flew to Turks and Caicos Islands with sister Kendall Jenner, friends Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Jordyn Woods, and then-boyfriend Tyga.

According to Just Jared, the lip kit mogul spent an entire week on the island with the group, where they stayed on a $50 million luxury beachside estate.

When it comes to presents, Tyga is one tough act to follow. For Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday he famously gifted her with a white Ferrari. When she turned 19, Tyga gave her a black $190,000-worth Mercedes-Benz Maybach, the Daily Mail reported.

With Travis Scott, however, Jenner may want something a little different. Expensive gifts aside, a source revealed to Hollywood Life that Jenner loves nothing more than to spend as much time as possible with her beau.

“She loves being the girlfriend of this big successful rapper, and even more, she loves the trappings that go with it,” the Kardashian source said. Unfortunately, Jenner’s business commitments kept her from joining Scott on tour.

Meanwhile, Life of Kylie is set to premiere on Aug. 6, Sunday. Weeks before the premiere, however, Kylie Jenner was slammed with a copyright infringement lawsuit for allegedly copying the “Temptation Neon” artwork created by artist Sara Pope.

Monday is finally over, time to hang out with the Jordyn to your Kylie. A post shared by Life of Kylie (@lifeofkylieone) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

A similar version of the artwork in question, which features a lip logo surrounded by neon lights, is heavily used in promotional materials for Jenner’s reality program. In legal documents obtained by ET, Pope claimed that Kylie Jenner and her team copied her design for their own profit and “without consent, credit, or compensation.” She further claimed that her design is at the top of Google searches for “neon lips,” making it easy to find.

The lawsuit also mentions that this isn’t the first time Jenner is being accused of ripping off someone else’s work. Earlier this year, Vlada Haggerty accused Jenner of copying her “dripping lip art style” and using it as the main logo for her Kylie Cosmetics products. The case was later resolved, and Jenner posted a photo of Haggerty’s work on her Instagram account and giving her full credit for her design.

For the first episode of Life of Kylie, the sexy starlet will accompany a fan for his prom. In the new teaser for the upcoming reality show, Jenner revealed the sad reason why she never went to her own prom in high school.

As she prepared to surprise a fan named Albert as his high school prom, Jenner’s stylist asked her why she didn’t go to prom, E! News reported. She explained that she didn’t because she was homeschooled. To keep herself from being miserable, she had to unfollow all her friends from school on social media so that she wouldn’t have to see them post photos from prom.

Life of Kylie premieres on Aug. 6 on E!

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]