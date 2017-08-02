Arkansas Man Accused Of Cruelty To Animals In Donkey Incident, Blames Marijuana For Making Him Do It

An Arkansas man is facing several years behind bars for allegedly having sex with his neighbors’ donkeys and other animals after he was caught on the neighbors’ security camera in flagrante delicto, as the old saying goes. What’s more, he’s blaming The Devil’s Lettuce (that is, marijuana) for making him do “sick things.”

KFOR-TV (Oklahoma City) reports an unnamed couple near Siloam Springs, in The Diamond State’s northwestern corner (not far, incidentally, from where the Duggar family lives), was having a problem with trespassers on their property harassing their pets. They put up signs warning the miscreants that they’d be shot, but it still didn’t solve the problem. So they installed game cameras.

On May 27, June 4 and July 5, the cameras caught a trespasser – allegedly Compton – placing a bag over the head of the couple’s pet donkey, approaching it from the rear, and… you get the idea.

On July 16, the trespasser, identified as Everett Lee Compton, 49, was allegedly caught in the act by Siloam Springs police. Police report they found him on the property with a different donkey, and when he realized he was caught, he allegedly tried to hide in the bushes. Then he claimed he was just going for a walk, and he later claimed that he was just feeding the donkeys carrots. Then, when told he was caught on video, he allegedly admitted to the act and blamed marijuana, saying the Wacky Tobacky “makes [him] do sick things.”

Compton faces four counts of criminal trespassing, bestiality, and cruelty to animals. He was taken to jail and held on $5,000 bond, according to The Arkansas Gazette.

Needless to say, the internet is having a blast with this crime.

(Siloam Springs, AR) Everett Compton Jr, 49 – arrested for having sex w/donkey. Police didn’t mention if they met on https://t.co/m2zx8uwEvc — The Date Doctor (@JimStipeDateDoc) August 2, 2017

Tigermule: Buying carrots is cheaper than what a real hooker would charge.

Unfortunately, it seems that the world is too full of miscreants abusing farm animals. As the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported just last week, an unidentified 56-year-old man was caught in the act with a calf near the South Dakota town of Bath.

According to law blog Justia, bestiality in Arkansas a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, per count.

[Featured Image by GlobalP/Thinkstock]