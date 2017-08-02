Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Are Reportedly On The Verge Of An Engagement

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are going strong, and when it comes to their next step, the couple may soon get engaged.

According to a new report, the country singer and her R&B singer boyfriend of nearly two years are totally in love and “could go the distance.”

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East “are very much in sync,” an insider close to the singer revealed to Us Weekly magazine on August 2.

Miranda Lambert hasn’t said much about her boyfriend when it comes to her interviews, but she does share regular photos of the two of them together on Instagram, and recently, on July 17, she celebrated East’s 30th birthday by saying that he “owns my heart” and calling him “a light that could outshine the sun.” She also told her fans and followers that she loves making memories with East.

As for East, the insider said the singer was crazy about Lambert and noted that their friends can see that an engagement may be coming soon.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East began dating one another at the end of 2015, months after she and her former husband, Blake Shelton, announced that they were going their separate ways after just four years of marriage. Weeks later, they confirmed their new romance with a photo of the two of them cuddling under a blanket on Instagram.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Us Weekly‘s report regarding the future of Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s relationship comes months after an insider told E! News that the couple was definitely going to be getting married.

According to the E! News source, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have spoken about getting married and having kids and both want to do so soon. The insider also said that the couple never argues and understands one another well.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Around the time Miranda Lambert went public with her relationship with Anderson East, her former husband Blake Shelton confirmed he was dating his Voice co-star Gwen Stefani. Since then, the couple has continued to date and often shares photos of one another on their social media pages.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have not yet commented on the ongoing rumors regarding their potential engagement.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]