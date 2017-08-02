Need A Home-Based Job? Hertz Is Hiring Full-Time Car Rental Agents With Benefits

Working from home isn’t an ideal situation for everyone. However, if you prefer to earn a living without leaving the house, Hertz is currently hiring home-based customer service reps with perks that rival many jobs that require a long commute.

There seems to be a trend with major companies hiring employees who work from the comfort of their own homes. While some positions are part-time, there are several full-time customer service positions available for home-based employees that could serve as your main source of income.

Hertz is not alone in the home-based job market. According to recent reports by the Inquisitr, Amazon is hiring full-time, home-based customer service reps for the holiday season.

In addition, U-Haul is currently hiring full-time online customer service reps. If you are a tech fanatic, Apple is hiring home-based customer service advisors with perks that include product discounts and reimbursement for internet service fees.

While discounts on computers and a rebate on your internet bill are fantastic perks, the bonus payments and medical insurance Hertz offers their home-based employees makes the car rental company’s work-from-home positions worth checking out.

Here’s what you need to know about the Hertz Call Center Specialist positions, including qualifications, work hours, salary information, and how to apply online.

The average human heart beats more than 2.5 billion times in a lifetime. Skip a few with the Adrenaline Collection. https://t.co/myd9UIGCy0 pic.twitter.com/uqpG8ueaEZ — Hertz (@Hertz) July 28, 2017

According to the Hertz job site, the home-based customer service positions are full-time (hours vary). The positions are currently open to applicants who live in one of the following states — Florida, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Texas.

There are a number of qualifications for the job including one year of customer service experience, good communication skills, knowledge of driving directions, and proficiency with computer applications and typing.

You must be must be available from 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for a period of five weeks to complete an online training course. Once you have completed the training, Hertz promises a $150 sign on bonus and up to $1,100 in bonuses during the first year of employment.

The company does not disclose what the hourly pay rate is — that’s an important question to ask when you apply for the position. According to Penny Hoarder, similar home-based positions pay “around $10 per hour.”

In addition to hourly pay and bonuses, Hertz offers a number of benefits to their home-based employees including a choice of medical plans, fitness center discounts, paid time off, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and discounts on Hertz vehicle rentals.

If you live in one of the six states listed above and are interested in applying for the Hertz customer service position, apply online on the Hertz Corporation jobs site.

Hertz #UltimateChoice lets you select your preferred make, model and color right from your zone. In select cities. https://t.co/OW1KjjCw2n pic.twitter.com/vW3D4ZTsRH — Hertz (@Hertz) July 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Paul Sakuma/AP Photo]