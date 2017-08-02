Todd Chrisley Gushes About Luke Kennard, Does The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Papa Hear Wedding Bells?

The stars of Chrisley Knows Best are sometimes in the news for all the wrong reasons, but this latest bit of news has them in the news for all the right reasons.

As fans are aware, Savannah Chrisley is currently dating basketball star Luke Kennard. And while Todd, like many fathers, worries about his little girl, he recently took to the press to gush about Kennard dating his daughter.

Cincinnati.com recently had a chance to speak to the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, and he gushed about his daughter’s boyfriend, with whom she seems to be getting serious.

“To say that we are proud of these two would be an understatement. God gives us what we need and the blessings and favor he has shown these two are beyond measure, we love you both @savannahchrisley and @lukekennard5.”

Savannah and Todd first made their relationship official back in June, when Savannah posted a picture of the two of them together at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Kennard is the first Cincinnati-area high school product selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 1994, making him one of the most desirable athletes in the NBA today.

Check out the official couple photo below.

Yep y'all…he's my guy ???? could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound???? #dukenation #myboyfriendishot A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

But the Chrisley Knows Best starlet feels that her career — not her relationship — comes first. In addition to starring on the hit USA Network show, Savannah also has a clothing line that premiered on HSN.

But that’s not to say that she doesn’t care about Kennard very deeply.

In fact, it seems as though she cares about him very dearly, and she believes that — unlike the boyfriends of her past — Kennard is actually “at her level.”

“‘We make time for each other and we both understand each other’s careers,’ Chrisley tells PEOPLE during a conversation about her first clothing line, Faith Over Fear. ‘We can go months without seeing each other and it would be okay. It’s just the understanding that we both have that our careers come first — I mean it’s pretty great.'”

Savannah also said that she got the idea about her man being at her level thanks to the advice of her beloved dad, Todd.

Chrisley Knows Best has been renewed for another season and airs on the USA Network. Check your local listings for the time and channel.

Leave your thoughts about the latest Chrisley Knows Best news in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]