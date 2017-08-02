Vicki Gunvalson And Shannon Beador Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together

Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador’s friendship is unsalvageable.

During Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Shannon Beador spoke of her strained relationship with Vicki Gunvalson, revealing that because of Gunvalson’s claims of her husband’s alleged abuse, she no longer wants her in her life.

As Shannon Beador explained, via a report by the Daily Dish on August 1, she is no longer willing to put herself “into the ring” with Vicki Gunvalson because she doesn’t want to get hurt. She also revealed that she’s cut Gunvalson out of her circle of friends.

“I’ve made my decision for myself and what’s healthiest for me,” Shannon Beador said during a separate interview with The Daily Dish.

Shannon Beador also said that her friend and co-star Tamra Judge, who used to be extremely close with Vicki Gunvalson, is likely done with Gunvalson for good. As she revealed, the allegations and accusations made by Gunvalson have reached a new high, and when that happens, it is important to pull away.

As for Tamra Judge, she made similar statements about her relationship with Vicki Gunvalson weeks ago. As the Daily Dish revealed, Judge has no plans to speak to Gunvalson soon and noted that Gunvalson has no boundaries. She also called Gunvalson a “liar.”

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Although Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge sound like they are completely done with their relationships with Vicki Gunvalson, Gunvalson recently said that she was hopeful that she would be able to forgive them — and that they can forgive her, as well.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, the women have all hurt one another quite a bit, but because she is a firm believer in forgiveness, she hopes they can move on from their past issues. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be a possibility for the Real Housewives of Orange County stars.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]