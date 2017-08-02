Kristen Stewart Admits She Was ‘Deeply’ In Love With Robert Pattinson & Everyone She’s Ever Dated

Kristen Stewart not only loved former Twilight co-star and boyfriend Robert Pattinson, but she also loved everyone she’s dated in the past.

Kristen Stewart continues to fend off rumors that her relationship with Rob was a sham and part of a marketing ploy for the movies they starred in together. In a recent Harper’s Bazaar UK interview, KStew attempts to put all the tittle-tattle reports to bed.

Stewart confessed to suffering from “Resting B***h Face” during her chat with the magazine and opened up about a host of things. She discussed her career, childhood experience with bullying over her androgynous appearance, kissing girls, frustration with Donald Trump and relationships. However, her love life garnered the most attention.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated,” Kristen declared and asked, “Did you think I was faking it?”

Since her split from Rob, some speculated if Kristen’s heterosexual relationship was all for show since she’s largely dated women after they went their separate ways.

“I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

It looks like Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are having a blast over the summer break. They’ve been hobnobbing across the globe; they’ve adopted a pooch — and still, KStew and Stella find time to crash random weddings.

Kristen Stewart exclusive: "I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated" https://t.co/zy5u3uLTEU pic.twitter.com/GcohnqFtq0 — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) August 2, 2017

When Kristen and Rob’s romance soured, the Still Alice actress couldn’t seem to find a soft landing in another relationship. Kristen spent a large part of 2016 hopping from “girlfriend to girlfriend” in an attempt to establish what she wants in a relationship and find a person she clicks with. Sources say she is comfortable with the Victoria’s Secret model and the couple appears to be still “going strong.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were not "faking it," guys: https://t.co/dI05tf0ycs — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend FKA Twigs in 2015, is at the center of tabloid gossip. Apparently, rumors recently cropped up suggesting Kristen Stewart’s former beau and the British singer are not talking wedding bells any longer and may be headed for a messy split.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Pattinson puts his relationship with FKA Twigs in question when the SiriusXM host probed him on a status.

“You’re engaged, right?”

“Yeah, kind of,” said the “Good Time” actor.

“Kind of!” Stern cried out. “You’re one of those secretive guys with the relationship, right? Protective.”

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to (be more open), but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position, but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in,” Pattinson explained.

Kristen Stewart says she was 'deeply in love' with Robert Pattinson https://t.co/HsS6O9DHs6 pic.twitter.com/12E40WVK8j — IBTimesUK A-List (@Alistinsider) August 2, 2017

On the question of dating men again, Kristin Stewart said, “Yeah, totally. Definitely.” She is featured in the September issue of the magazine.

Share your thoughts below about Kristen Stewart’s love confession?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]