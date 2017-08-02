Kate Middleton’s New Secretary Revealed Amid Rumors Prince William Not Wanting More Kids

Kate Middleton has found herself a new right-hand woman to assist her in her busy day-to-day since her longtime Girl Friday, Rebecca Deacon, left her royal post. The Duchess of Cambridge has found the perfect fit for the position in the form of “the Chief Operating Officer from Oxford University’s Said Business School, Catherine Quinn,” as Yahoo! relays.

Apparently, Middleton headhunted Quinn for the role, and it is no wonder why she did. The former Oxford COO has an extensive and impressive CV. Quinn has held the chief executive role on more than one occasion. She impressively was Chief Executive and Under Treasurer of Middle Temple, ran a consultancy firm in Oxford and held a position as Director of Research Services at the University of Oxford.

If that isn’t enough, Catherine Quinn is also a governor of the Contemporary Dance Trust and is a trustee of London’s Children’s Ballet.

As Kate Middleton’s private secretary, Quinn will receive a generous compensation in the six-figure range and will be responsible for organizing the logistics of various royal engagements.

Rebecca Deacon had held the position ever since 2012 and the royals communicated their appreciation for all of Deacon’s dedication and hard work over the years. Kensington Palace reps released a statement on behalf of the Cambridges and royal family within which the former secretary was thanked.

“Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career,” the statement read.

Rebecca left the role reportedly mainly to start her new life with her soon-to-be husband. The queen and Cambridge’s have given their permission for Deacon to even use royal property for the nuptials.

As for the status of the marriage between Kate and Prince William, the two are truly wonderful partners and parents yet rumors continue to swirl about drama revolving around expanding their family of four. Earlier in the week, sources stated that the couple were urged not to have another baby at the moment to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have their moment in the spotlight. Other rumors state that the royal duo were ordered not to have a third child due to climate change. Yet the most recent rumor is that Prince William is not keen to have a third child and that he is satisfied with two.

Daily Gossip notes words of a source who claims that Middleton spoke with royal author Phil Dimpler regarding William’s wishes to stop at their two adorable little ones.

“When I spoke to Kate at a reception about 18 months ago, she jokingly said, ‘If I got pregnant again now, I think William would be out the door. He’s quite happy with a boy and girl, [William] feels they have enough on their plate already.”

[Featured Image by Paul Gilham/Getty Images]