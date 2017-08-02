Scheana Marie Shuts Down Breakup Rumors On Twitter, Admits She’s Already Thinking Of Marriage

Scheana Marie is not only still dating Robert Parks-Valletta, but she’s also considering marriage.

On the heels of a new rumor claiming the couple may be nearing the end of their relationship, Scheana Marie has shut down the idea that she and the actor are headed for a split.

“We know the truth,” Scheana Marie tweeted on August 1.

Scheana Marie also said that the Radar Online report that revealed their allegedly impending breakup was “BS.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have known one another for 10 years and were seen spending time together in December of last year, just weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star announced she and husband Mike Shay were ending their marriage after just two years.

A short time later, Scheana Marie confirmed her new relationship with a red carpet appearance in February and was also seen breaking the news of her romance with her then-estranged husband, Mike Shay, at the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion. Understandably, Shay appeared to be quite upset and shocked by the relationship news as Scheana Marie revealed that her boyfriend was someone he knew.

Mike Shay also revealed that he was not yet dating anyone because he and Scheana Marie were still technically married.

As for Scheana Marie’s plans with Robert Parks-Valletta, the reality star and waitress told The Daily Dish in April that she would love to marry her boyfriend.

In another interview with theT Daily Dish months ago, Scheana Marie explained why she didn’t wait to move on from her marriage with Robert Parks-Valletta. As she told the outlet, she didn’t see a point in waiting to embark on a new relationship because she and the actor already knew one another. She also said that life is short.

As the Inquisitr reported, breakup rumors began swirling earlier this week after Scheana Marie traveled to Mexico without her boyfriend — even though the reality star had shared photos of the two of them together after she returned home to Los Angeles.

