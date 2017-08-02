Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Dish On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff On Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting excited about their upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff, which premieres later this month.

Ahead of the series’ August 23 premiere episode, both Taylor and Cartwright have taken to their Instagram pages to express their excitement for their new series.

“Here we go!! I just want to thank [Bravo TV, Evolution USA, NBC, and Lisa Vanderpump] for giving [Brittany Cartwright] and I this amazing opportunity,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of a clip from the show on August 1.

“I am soooooo excited and beyond blessed that Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky is airing this month,” Brittany Cartwright wrote in her post.

Brittany Cartwright went on to reveal that she cannot wait for fans to see her home in Kentucky and get to know her friends and family. As she explained, her spinoff with Jax Taylor is going to be different but also “amazing.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright debuted their romance during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and continued to showcase their good and bad moments on the show through Season 5. Then, after filming wrapped on Season 5, they traveled to Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky to film their new show.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s new series was confirmed months ago.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have gone through ups and downs on the show and shortly after Cartwright moved into his West Hollywood home, they began to butt heads. However, after moving to bigger place in the area, they got to a better place.

Since then, the couple has been faced with rumors regarding a future engagement.

While Jax Taylor shut down reports of a possible engagement during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, he later shared a photo of Cartwright sporting a suspicious ring on her engagement finger.

Although Jax Taylor hinted that he was against the idea of marriage in the past, he told The Daily Dish in November of last year that if he does get married, it will definitely be to Brittany Cartwright.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]