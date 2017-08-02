Fugitive Goat On The Lam After Leaving His Job

Rhode Island police are looking for a goat who has gone missing in the Warwick area. The goat, whose aliases include Sammy and Frank, was working at his job when he took off, disappearing in the area. There are no leads at the moment, and police are asking residents to keep their eyes out.

Goats are often used by landscaping companies to help clean up overgrowth, taking jobs away from hard working Americans. Sammy Frank was employed by The Goatscaping Company in Plympton, Mass. and had been hired out for a job. However, Sammy Frank was apparently dissatisfied with his working conditions that day and wandered off to find something more interesting to do.

This baaaad employee is described as a Nigerian goat with only one horn and “kinda funny looking.” Now, we’re no goat psychologists, but maybe laughing at the poor ugly thing’s appearance was a factor in why he took off. After all, if somebody at our job pointed out that we looked a little goofy and mocked our single horn, we’d be a little offended too.

Goatscaping (not to be confused with scapegoating) is one of the latest trends in attempting low impact ways to maintain people’s property. The goats come in and graze heavily, and occasionally leave little gifts of fertilizer as well. The result is a healthier lawn whose appearance may not carry the clean and manicured look of human-worked landscapes but is more appealing to many.

Sammy Frank is probably not dangerous, but if you come across him, you should contact police instead of engaging as he may get spooked and take off again if approached. They can be reached at 401-468-4200.

[Featured Image by Warwick Police Department/Facebook]