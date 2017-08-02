‘A****** Rooster’ With Obnoxious 5:30 A.M. Cock-A-Doodle-Doing Gets 75,000 Facebook Shares For Denell McCaul

Denell McCaul has written one of the funniest Facebook ads to give away an “a****** rooster” that folks are sharing aplenty on the social networking site. While the Facebook post contains lots of colorful language that might be offensive to some readers, the ad that was written on July 26 , near Clarksville, Michigan has gained nearly 75,000 Facebook shares and 36,000 comments. With more than 94,000 likes, Denell has found herself famous for the humorous Facebook post that describes what a hard time that “inconsiderate jerk” of a rooster has caused her since she brought the rooster home.

According to Newser, McCaul owns several roosters, so it’s not like the rooster pictured on her Facebook page – the rooster that doesn’t come with a snooze button – is her first rooster. Indeed, McCaul’s sense of humor is on display throughout her Facebook page, like in the photo that shows a dead deer on the side of the road with a “Get Well” balloon and flowers attached to the carcass.

But the rooster that Denell is giving away free to not just a good home, but any home, is at the center of McCaul’s viral Facebook page. Denell joked that the rooster awakens her at 5:30 a.m. each morning with “obnoxious cock-a-doodle-doing” directly outside her windows and stops only long enough for her to fall back asleep before he begins crowing once more.

Quipping that the rooster has “special x-ray vision where he can see sleeping people behind walls,” Denell went on to describe to her Facebook readers a hilarious rendition of the interpretive dance routine the rooster forces her to perform when McCaul runs around her yard either chasing him with a mop or running away from said rooster.

Denell stated on Facebook that whoever wants the free rooster has to come to her house and catch the rooster for himself or herself so McCaul can witness that person’s first interpretive dance when trying to pin down the rooster.

Another Facebook post on Denell’s page shows where she accidentally left a door open and let the roosters and other animals get out. McCaul is getting quite the reaction on Facebook, with some folks calling Denell names while others find her rooster story very funny.

[Featured Image by Michael Probst/AP Images]