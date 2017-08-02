‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Audrey Roloff Shows Off 36-Week Belly As Jeremy Roloff Dances With A Cat

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might act serious and restrained on social media most of the time, but the reality TV couple and founders of marriage movement Beating 50 Percent still know how to have a lot of goofy fun. As recently revealed in Audrey’s Instagram Story, the reality TV power couple is fully capable of engaging in some silly, lighthearted, wholesome husband-and-wife activities.

Audrey’s recent Instagram Story featured a number of short video clips, and each one is overflowing with sweetness. In the first clip, Jeremy could be seen speaking to the camera about an upcoming camping activity. Considering that the couple updates their Instagram and Facebook followers on a regular basis, the pair would likely post about their upcoming camping activity in the next few days.

The second part of Audrey’s latest Instagram Story featured the redheaded beauty posing for the camera while wearing a one-piece swimsuit that literally says “Warning, Big Splash.” Interestingly, Audrey also followed this up with a video clip showing off her belly, which has grown to a considerable size now that the Little People, Big World star is 36 weeks pregnant. True to form, Audrey is still visibly radiant in her Instagram clips.

Interestingly, Audrey’s Instagram Story also featured her husband, Jeremy Roloff, goofing around while dancing with their calico cat, Pine. That’s right. Jeremy Roloff, the founder of Beating 50 Percent and arguably the most opinionated among Matt and Amy Roloff’s children, was filmed by his wife swaying with a fully-grown feline in his arms. During the short video clip, Audrey could be heard laughing at her husband as he danced and kissed the cat, which looked extremely content.

For a couple whose lives are pretty much open to the public, such wholesome, lighthearted moments are incredibly precious. While the Little People, Big World stars have mostly portrayed themselves to their social media followers as pensive, conservative and serious most of the time, Audrey’s latest Instagram Story all but proves that the couple is still, at the end of the day, a young pair enjoying the simple joys of early married life.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first child anytime this August. As revealed by Audrey in a recent post, her due date is set on August 31, though it is possible for the baby to come out around one or two weeks earlier.

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]