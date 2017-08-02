‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Audrey Roloff Shows Off 36-Week Belly As Jeremy Roloff Dances With A Cat

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might act serious and restrained in social media most of the time, but the reality TV couple and founders of marriage movement Beating 50 Percent still know how to have a lot of goofy fun. As recently revealed in Audrey’s Instagram Story, the reality TV power couple is fully capable of engaging in some silly, lighthearted, wholesome husband-and-wife activities.
Audrey’s recent Instagram Story featured a number of short video clips, and each one is overflowing with sweetness. In the first clip, Jeremy could be seen speaking to the camera about an upcoming camping activity. Considering that the couple updates their Instagram and Facebook followers on a regular basis, the pair would likely post about their upcoming camping activity in the next few days.
The second part of Audrey’s latest Instagram Story featured the redheaded beauty posing for the camera while wearing a one-piece swimsuit that literally says “Warning, Big Splash.” Interestingly, Audrey also followed this up with a video clip showing off her belly, which has grown to a considerable size now that the Little People, Big World star is 36 weeks pregnant. True to form, Audrey is still visibly radiant in her Instagram clips.
My daily prayer for our baby girl: "Father God, thank you for the blessing of being able to carry and care for this child of yours. I recognize that you are the author of life and your timing is so perfect. Thank you for bringing this sweet baby girl into our lives in your perfect timing and according to your perfect will. Thank you for knitting her together so beautifully and uniquely in my womb (Psalm 139:13). Jesus, I ask that you would bring her into this world healthy and strong, and with red curly hair;) Lord thank you for giving me a husband, and her a father, who will lead her, teach her, and love her with everything he’s got. Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain (Philippians 2:15-16). Lord protect her with your full armor the moment she comes into this world, and give her your spirit from the moment she is born. I pray that she would come to know how deep and wide, unconditional and unending, your love is for her (Ephesians 3:18).Lord may she be a fiercely burning light, driving out darkness wherever she is (John 1:5). May she be like an arrow (Psalm 127:4) shot out into this world with purpose to accomplish the work you have for her to do. Lord may she be a compassionate, creative, and courageous daughter, full of joy and overflowing with peace. Give her a strong sense of discernment and good judgment so that she will not be easily deceived. Bless her with iron friendships – friendships that will refine her and sharpen her. I ask for your favor over her life Lord. May she be a Godly woman who leads others to the foot of the cross and loves them the whole way there…" read full prayer on my blog aujpoj.com #alwaysmore #journeyofjerandauj pc: @dawn_photo #beating50percent #stayingido @beating50
Interestingly, Audrey’s Instagram Story also featured her husband, Jeremy Roloff, goofing around while dancing with their calico cat, Pine. That’s right. Jeremy Roloff, the founder of Beating 50 Percent and arguably the most opinionated among Matt and Amy Roloff’s children, was filmed by his wife swaying with a fully-grown feline in his arms. During the short video clip, Audrey could be heard laughing at her husband as he danced and kissed the cat, which looked extremely content.
For a couple whose lives are pretty much open to the public, such wholesome, lighthearted moments are incredibly precious. While the Little People, Big World stars have mostly portrayed themselves to their social media followers as pensive, conservative and serious most of the time, Audrey’s latest Instagram Story all but proves that the couple is still, at the end of the day, a young pair enjoying the simple joys of early married life.
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first child anytime this August. As revealed by Audrey in a recent post, her due date is set on August 31, though it is possible for the baby to come out around one or two weeks earlier.
I have been sooooo giddy to share these photos!!! Some of you may have seen the little video my brother made of us during our maternity photoshoot, but here are the photos???? Thanks to our good friend @dawn_photo for capturing the three of us amongst the daisies. These are hands down my favorite photos of Jeremy and I. I will forever cherish them and I cannot wait to show them to our precious daughter some day. See the rest of them on my blog, as well as a prayer I wrote out to pray every day for our baby girl ????????1 Samuel 1:27 "For this child I prayed" Link to blog in my bio #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent #stayingido #alwaysmore @beating50 @jeremyroloff
Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]