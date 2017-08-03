Angelina Nanny Tell-All Debunked, But Does ‘Tomboy’ Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Want ‘To Be A Boy’ Called John?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six kids, and amid the ongoing drama of their split nearly a year ago, both Jolie and Pitt have made it clear that the well-being of those children is their top priority. Recently, two of Angelina’s and Brad’s youngsters, 9-year-old Vivienne and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, were seen happily stepping out shoeless at Target in the company of a couple of nannies, as the Inquisitr noted.

Now a new tabloid story claims that a nanny for Jolie and her family has dished up some delicious tidbits about life with Angelina and her kids. But although the details sound fascinating, Gossip Cop reported that the tabloid, identified as OK magazine, served up fiction rather than fact about Jolie and her six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. The dramatic headlines on the cover and story summarized the reportedly fictitious tale about what the nanny revealed.

“Angie: The Nanny Tells All!…Inside Angie’s Struggles As A Single Mom.”

An alleged “former nanny,” who went unidentified by name in the magazine’s story, alleged that Angelina is “killing herself” in taking care of the six children whom she shares with Brad. And because Jolie is so busy with the kids, the nanny also alleged that Angelina “barely has time to take care of herself.”

The nanny allegedly worked part-time until recently for Jolie and also served up details on what Angelina reportedly eats along with Maddox’s alleged behavior.

“[Jolie] doesn’t eat anything other than cereal [because she is so preoccupied with the kids,” claimed the former nanny.

“Maddox was very moody, and would go out of his way to make things difficult. Even for a teenager, he has a pretty big attitude problem.”

In addition to the supposed former nanny, the magazine quoted an insider identified as a “longtime family friend” who offered up some different allegations in reference to Jolie’s recent interview with Vanity Fair. In that interview, Angelina praised her kids, as the Inquistr noted, describing her children as thoughtful, worldly, and “very strong-minded,” and noting that she takes pride in them and their “very brave” behavior.

But OK magazine’s alleged long-time family friend insisted that Jolie was “not telling the whole truth” about her kids.

“Those kids are a handful, no matter what glowing words she uses to describe them,” said the source.

“Sometimes [Angelina] lets [the kids] eat junk food for breakfast, and she’s basically given up on set bedtimes.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that the allegations in the magazine clash, with the supposed former nanny describing Jolie as a caring mother who is so committed to her kids that she even neglects her own nutrition and the alleged family insider claiming that she can’t control those same youngsters.

However, nannies who work for celebrity families are usually required to sign strict non-disclosure agreements, noted the media outlet, and that would mean the nanny who allegedly worked for Angelina and her kids would be violating that strict NDA by dishing to a tabloid.

Moreover, the claim that the nanny quoted by the magazine recently worked part-time for Jolie and her kids makes it relatively easy for Angelina to identify the individual, opening up the person to a potential lawsuit, according to Gossip Cop, which also noted that a true family friend would not gossip about a celebrity and her family.

However, those aren’t the only reasons to cast doubt on that story about the nanny’s alleged tell-all. It comes only one day after OK published another story alleging that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is pleading with Jolie to have friends outside of the family. Gossip Cop reported that those allegations are not valid and that none of the claims are actually providing any factual insights into Angelina and her kids.

But while Gossip Cop reported that Shiloh is enjoying life and has lots of friends outside the family, Celebrity Insider called Jolie-Pitt the “tomboy of the family” and alleged that there is concern about the possibility that the 11-year-old will be bullied by other kids.

“Shiloh sees herself as a little boy and while her parents accept her as the person she is, they often fear she will be bullied and teased by her peers.”

The media outlet also said that both Angelina and Brad are doing what they can to protect Jolie-Pitt and ensure that the 11-year-old feels both supported and loved, quoting Jolie’s comment a few years ago about Shiloh’s preferences for wearing “boys’ everything” and self-identification as being one of the brothers (Pax, Maddox, and Knox).

“She wants to be a boy,” said Angelina. “She thinks she is one of the brothers.”

However, the subsequent rumors about Shiloh wanting to change gender have not been confirmed by Jolie or by Pitt.

There also have been comments about the now-11-year-old wanting to be called John, with Amber Rose once posting about “John Jolie Pitt” on social media. But the name “John” dates all the way back to Brad’s comments to Oprah Winfrey in 2008 when Pitt told her that his child preferred to be called John, pointed out E News.

“She only wants to be called John,” said Brad to Oprah at the time.

After Amber Rose referred to Shiloh on social media as “John” and a “transkid” in 2014, however, E News emphasized that neither Brad nor Angelina has publicly discussed any of their children being “transkids.”

As for how the 11-year-old is faring now, in debunking the story about Shiloh allegedly begging Jolie for friends, Gossip Cop pointed out that in contrast to the allegations that she is “frustrated” with being “cooped up all the time,” the preteen has become a world traveler as well as enjoying the experience of living in Los Angeles.

In the first part of 2017, Shiloh traveled with Angelina everywhere from Cambodia to London to Ethiopia. In Los Angeles, Jolie’s kids have all enjoyed local delights such as Disneyland and the La Brea tar pits, as well as stepping out on a variety of shopping trips. And in the recent Vanity Fair cover story, there was an emphasis on how Angelina’s kids are just like other kids in having traditional childhood experiences such as play dates and sleepovers.

