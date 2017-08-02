Former ‘Hills’ Star Lauren Conrad Shares First Photos Of Son Liam, Dishes On Marriage To Husband William Tell

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed son William “Liam” James on July 5, and today, August 2, the former Hills star shared the first photos of her little boy with the world.

Although Lauren Conrad hasn’t yet shared any of her personal photos on social media, she recently took part in a photo shoot with People Magazine, and she and Liam are featured on the cover of the latest issue.

Inside the magazine, Lauren Conrad opened up about the birth of her child, her marriage to husband William Tell, and her plans for further family expansion.

“I just remember thinking he was so cute — and I was surprised by how tiny he was,” Lauren Conrad revealed of the moment she saw her baby boy for the very first time.

As the reality star-turned-designer explained, she was convinced she was having a huge child, so when her son arrived at just six pounds, 14 ounces, she was slightly taken off guard. As for her child’s gender, she and Tell chose to find out what they were having prior to the birth. Luckily, a baby boy was exactly what Conrad was hoping for.

Lauren Conrad, 31, and William Tell, 37, got married in September of 2014 at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California, after being set up on a blind date on Valentine’s Day 2012.

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Aug 2, 2016 at 4:47pm PDT

According to Lauren Conrad, she wasn’t always sold on the idea of having kids. As she explained to People Magazine, she was fine with having them or not having them in her early 20s, but after she met Tell, she had a change of heart.

Still, she explained, she and Tell took their time when it came to having a family and wanted to enjoy being married for a while before she became pregnant.

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

As for her future plans for more kids, Lauren Conrad revealed that she and her husband are definitely open to having another child, but they will likely have just one. As Conrad noted, it is best “not to be outnumbered.”

In addition to Lauren Conrad’s new son, a number of her former co-stars, including Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port, have welcomed children after their reality days, and Conrad’s former nemesis, Heidi Montag, is currently expecting her first child.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]