Barron Trump – Er, ‘Baron Trump’ – The Villain Of 1890’s Books That Eerily Mimic The Real Trump

Barron Trump (two R’s in his first name) is a real 11-year-old boy who was born in 2006 in New York. “Baron Trump” (one R) is the villain in a couple of books from the 1890s, and the eerie similarities between the century-old books and the real-life Trump administration don’t end there.

As The New York Daily News reports, the two books from the 1890’s were recently unearthed, and the bizarre similarities between the books and real life have got the internet abuzz.

“The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulgar” and “The Last President” were both published in the 1890’s and written by the American political writer, Ingersoll Lockwood. In the first book, “The Travels and Adventures….,” Baron, an extremely wealthy young man who lives in Castle Trump, sets off on an adventure to – and we swear we’re not making this up – Russia. His guide – and we’re not making this up, either – was “Don.”

Things get even weirder on the pages of the later book, “The Last President.” (Baron Trump’s full name was Wilhelm Heinrich von Troomp). The opening scene, for example, takes place on election night as a frantic New York City learns, to its horror, that the unpopular candidate has won the election.

“The people were gathered, light-hearted and confident, at the evening meal, when the news burst upon them. It was like a thunder bolt out of an azure sky… They sat as if paralyzed with a nameless dread, and when they conversed it was with bated breath and throbbing hearts.”

An 1893 book, “Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey”, in which a young boy has the ability to time travel. https://t.co/p4g1d2FDUu pic.twitter.com/z8rEuT8o3R — Wolfgang St. James (@wolfgang_sj) August 1, 2017

In another scene, an angry mob gathers on New York’s 5th Avenue, which is where the real Trump Tower is located.

Is ‘Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey’ a Real Book from the 1890s? https://t.co/FpYRyZcdoh pic.twitter.com/4Eq0XFlC1M — Elio Collazo (@ElioCollazo) August 1, 2017

Of course, there are obvious differences, too. For example, “Baron” is just a title, not a name. Similarly, “Baron’s” friend, “Don,” is actually Constantino Bartolomeo Strepholofidgeguaneriusfum (the 1890’s were a boring time, apparently). “Don” is a title, like “Lord” or “Count.”

Of course, eerie coincidences are just eerie coincidences. It goes without saying that Donald Trump does not have the ability to go back in time and inspire pulp writers. What’s more, Ingersoll Lockwood didn’t have the gift of prescience and couldn’t see a hundred years into the future.

Lest you think you’ve been taken in by a hoax: these books are absolutely real, and you can even read them online via the Library of Congress website.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP]