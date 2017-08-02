Watch Shinsuke Nakamura Drop Cena Very Badly On His Head Last Night And He Took It Like A Champ [Video]

Last night on SmackDown Live, a dream match between Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena happened for the very first time, and there was a moment which made it seem as if things could have ended very badly. As the match was winding down, Nakamura delivered a move in which he ended up dropping Cena right on the back of his head in a very scary spot. After it happened, there was quite an incredible moment in the ring between two veteran superstars.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the match was the main event of SmackDown Live, and it certainly delivered. Two longtime stars in professional wrestling with entirely different styles were battling it out for the chance at facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Everything seemed to be going great in the match, but then things got very frightening.

After some back-and-forth action in the middle of the ring, Nakamura executed an Exploder Suplex, which didn’t go quite as planned. As he picked up Cena and came down with him, Cena’s body collapsed on top of him with his head buried underneath all of his weight and hitting the mat.

It was honestly quite a scary moment as anyone watching could tell that something didn’t look right during the impact. John Cena rolled through the move, but it was just a terrifying moment which has been captured in the form of a GIF and is forever on the internet, as found by IW Nerd.

You can easily see that Cena is almost flipped over, and it actually would have been better if his rotation had continued because he may have been able to go all the way over. The impact slammed his head underneath his body and sent him crashing down hard onto the back of his neck.

Once it happened, Cena sat there stunned for a brief second before Nakamura nailed the Kinshasha and picked up the pinfall victory. Both men were laid out on the mat for a while after it was all over, but the moments after that are what really show the professionalism and pure toughness of John Cena.

After getting to their feet, Shinsuke Nakamura walks over to Cena and you can see him mouth “I’m sorry” for dropping his opponent on his head. Cena immediately goes to shake his hands, tells him “Don’t be sorry,” and raises his hand for the crowd to cheer for the new number one contender.

This is genuinely an awesome moment in professional wrestling and one that will always be remembered in WWE. While it is is a huge moment for Nakamura as he’s going to get his first-ever shot at the WWE Championship, the focus is on the loser of the match from this week’s SmackDown Live.

While it may come across as corny, both men had their hands raised last night after the match and rightfully so.

Many wrestling fans on social media are claiming it is actually Cena who botched the move by pushing too strongly into it. After the match was over, though, it was Nakamura who apologized as that is normal in Japanese wrestling culture.

Shinsuke Nakamura has come a long way, and he will now face off against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam in a few weeks. His win on SmackDown Live has shot him right into the main event scene, and it is incredibly well deserved. As for John Cena? He may have lost the match, but he showed incredible strength and toughness and just how much of a wrestling professional he is by the way he took that drop on his head and praised his opponent.

