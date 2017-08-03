NBA Trade Update: Trail Blazers Want Carmelo Anthony, Melo Wants To Be With Rockets Only

Another member of the Portland Trail Blazers wants Carmelo Anthony to join their team. However, Melo now only has one NBA team he wants to join, the Houston Rockets.

Carmelo reportedly would only waive his no-trade clause for the Houston Rockets. Regardless, the Trail Blazers have been recruiting Anthony. According to The New York Post, Damian Lillard has called Melo to try to recruit him via phone while C.J. McCollum also lobbied for him on social media.

On Tuesday, Trail Blazers shooting guard Evan Turner said it would be great if Carmelo Anthony would join the Portland Trail Blazers. Speaking at the Basketball Tournament at Coppin State, which was sponsored by Anthony, Turner said, “If he waives [his no-trade clause] and wants to come, it would be great. He’ll lock in because he made the decision to come. He’s got all the power in a certain sense. It’s not a guarantee. The positive is if we did get him, that means he wanted to be there and accepted the trade and buckle into what we’re trying to do.” Turner added that Carmelo is a talented player and he does not miss easy shots.

The New York Knicks’ forward previously expressed he also wanted to be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he seemed to have backtracked on that interest as the Cavs deal with the issues of trading Kyrie Irving.

While the Knicks’ new president Steve Mills said they would be willing to trade Anthony if the deal would work well for both the team and the player, Melo revealed on Wednesday that he has not spoken with the management yet about his future, ESPN reported. Nonetheless, Carmelo said he is at “peace” with his current situation and he is not in a rush to make a decision about his future with the New York Knicks.

Report: Carmelo Anthony only wants to be traded to the Rockets and no longer wants to go to the Cavaliers. https://t.co/BTYKVJRA6M pic.twitter.com/vIpPHjQfMu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 1, 2017

The Knicks are delaying any trade for Anthony until they find the strongest deal, the report added, which means the 33-year-old player could still be with the team at the start of the 2017-18 NBA season. Melo, however, declined to comment on his desire to join the Houston Rockets and his willingness to waive his no-trade clause only for them.

Speaking at a charity event during the above-mentioned basketball tournament in Baltimore, Melo shared with the media that the past 12 months have been an “emotional roller coaster.” As the Knicks became public about their plans to trade him, Anthony said he kind of lost his peace a little bit after that. “I had to find peace. I had to come to peace with myself and come to peace with kind of the situation I’m in. And kind of try to find happiness again,” he said.

