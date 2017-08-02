Trump To Affirmative Action Lawyers: Submit Resumes By August 9 To Sue For White College Applicants Hurt By AA

President Donald Trump plans to use the civil rights division of the Justice Department to look into policies that hurt white people due to affirmative action admissions policies. According to the New York Times, Trump’s administration is looking for attorneys who want to work on uncovering and suing colleges and universities that practice “intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The fight against affirmative action by the Trump administration has caused a surge in affirmative action queries on topics linked with Trump’s name in Google’s search engine. According to Google Trends, phrases like “Trump and affirmative action” have increased 50 percent within one hour on Wednesday, August 2.

As of this writing, Google does not return any results from Trump’s Twitter account showing where Trump tweeted about “affirmative action” directly. However, the #AffirmativeAction hashtag is now a trending topic on Twitter. The reaction to the news of potential lawsuits against colleges and universities by the Trump administration over affirmative action polices has brought out critics and supporters of the affirmative action policies.

Details on which affirmative action admissions policies the Trump administration would go after and sue over are thin, but the new affirmative action project could address any advantage black and Latino students are given over non-minority applicants that have similar or higher test scores.

The affirmative action topic to be addressed by the Trump administration is being called one more step in the conservative direction for Trump’s White House, which Trump allegedly called “a real dump,” as reported by the Inquisitr.

Fans of affirmative action fear that the Trump administration could cause chaos with colleges and universities that employ affirmative action to keep their campuses diverse. Those in support of Trump’s move against affirmative action policies claim that it would remove any unfair advantages minorities have in the application process.

Any lawyers wanting to work on Trump’s affirmative action admissions policies project have a short time to spiffy up their resumes. Trump’s affirmative action project is seeking attorneys, who must apply by August 9.

