Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton: Will The Couple Become Engaged Soon?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear to be heading for an engagement after nearly two years of dating.

According to a new report, Shelton is head over heels for Gwen Stefani and loves how hot and down to Earth she is. He even reportedly jokes about her being the “unicorn of girlfriends” because women like her shouldn’t exist.

“Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on August 1.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of a possible engagement for the majority of their relationship but so far, Stefani hasn’t confirmed any such thing, nor has she been seen with any suspicious rings.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t yet engaged, they are quite close and appear to be splitting their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles. In fact, at the end of last month, Stefani posted a photo of herself in Oklahoma, where she was seen riding horses with a friend.

Gwen Stefani even takes her sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, with her to Oklahoma for visits with her boyfriend.

Gwen Stefani shares her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she was married to for 13 years prior to their August 2015 split.

As for Blake Shelton, he’s also been married before, first to Kaynette Williams and then to Miranda Lambert.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance on the set of The Voice Season 9 in 2015 and confirmed their relationship in November of that year. Since then, the couple has continued to chronicle their romance on the show and on social media.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also wrote a song together, “Go Ahead And Break My Heart,” and performed the single on an episode of the 10th season of The Voice.

