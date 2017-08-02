Former ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Brandi Glanville Joins Another Reality Show

Brandi Glanville is continuing her reality career with an appearance on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

On Tuesday night in London, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was announced as part of the Celebrity Big Brother Season 20 cast along with Mob Wives star Marissa Jade, Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding, Eastenders‘ Shaun Williamson, YouTube personality Trisha Paytas, Ex On The Beach’s Jemma Lucy, The X Factor’s Amelia Lily, former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, and Gogglebox TV personality Sandi Bogle.

Brandi Glanville’s role on Celebrity Big Brother comes after appearances on Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, and My Kitchen Rules.

During last night’s cast announcement, Brandi Glanville took to the stage in a racy, low-cut black dress, which featured a high slit and sheer accents. The Daily Mail shared photos from her appearance on August 2.

Brandi Glanville will also be joined on Celebrity Big Brother Season 20 by spiritual medium Derek Acorah, Celebrity Apprentice contestant Karthik Nagesan, Ibiza Weekender star Jordan Davies, The Bachelorette bad boy Chad Johnson, and comedian Helen Lederer.

Brandi Glanville was first thrust into the spotlight in 2009 when her then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, was caught cheating on her with country singer LeAnn Rimes, who he later married.

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on May 16, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Brandi Glanville shares two sons with Eddie Cibrian, Mason and Jake, and is currently involved in a committed relationship with Donald “DJ” Friese.

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on May 14, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

In addition to scoring a gig on Celebrity Big Brother Season 20, Brandi Glanville has also reportedly landed a role on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

On July 4, Page Six shared a report regarding Brandi Glanville’s reported upcoming appearance on the WEtv reality series, claiming the mother of two would be joined on the show by her dad, Guy Glanville. The report also revealed that former Teen Mom OG couple Amber Portwood and Matt Baier would be seen on the show.

Brandi Glanville starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role from Season 2 until Season 5. Then, after appearing in a guest role during Season 6, she left the hit series.

