Kailyn Lowry Baby: Doctors Told ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star She Wouldn’t Be Able To Conceive

Kailyn Lowry’s third pregnancy was a surprise.

During Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, the longtime reality star opened up about her pregnancy during a conversation with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and revealed that doctors told her she could not carry any more children.

“I was told I would have to go through fertility treatments and IVF and all kinds of things,” she said, according to a report by People magazine on July 31.

Kailyn Lowry also admitted that she hadn’t been using any birth control or contraceptives during her relationship with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. As she explained, she didn’t plan or prevent her pregnancy and when it came to Lopez, he reportedly knew that Lowry wanted another child and was “fine” with the possibility.

In response to Kailyn Lowry’s baby news, Jo Rivera told his former girlfriend that he was worried for their 7-year-old son, Isaac, and Lowry’s youngest child with former husband Javi Marroquin, 3-year-old Lincoln.

Kailyn Lowry’s latest statement about her pregnancy on Teen Mom 2 comes just months after she told fans on her blog that having a third child was a choice she made after the possibility of more children was nearly taken away from her.

In her blog post, Kailyn Lowry admitted to readers that her situation wasn’t ideal and on Twitter, she confirmed that she was single.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez spent time together for months after Lowry announced the end of her marriage to Javi Marroquin in May of last year. Then, after Lopez hinted at Lowry’s pregnancy on Twitter, the couple called it quits.

Chris Lopez has not yet been seen on Teen Mom 2 and during a recent episode of the show, Kailyn Lowry said that he wasn’t open to the idea of filming because he didn’t want people to know about her or their relationship.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]