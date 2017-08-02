‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Episode 17 On August 2 Will Provide CBS Viewers More Intrigue From The ‘BB19’ House

Big Brother 19 spoilers for the CBS audience will be revealed on Wednesday night (August 2). Episode 17 of BB19 will focus on the fallout from the Week 5 nominations and carry through to the Veto Ceremony. Big Brother 19 Episode 17 will air at 8 p.m. PT/ET on CBS and be available through the online website. Past episodes are already available for viewing on there for any fans that need to get caught up on what has taken place this summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, CBS and the producers revealed on Episode 16 what happened after Paul Abrahamian won the Head of Household and who he decided to nominate for eviction. The houseguests also had an opportunity to play in the Temptation Competition, but there was a catch to playing in the challenge. While the winner would acquire safety for the week, the last place finisher would become the third nominee for the week.

To summarize what took place, Mark Jansen won safety for the week, Jason Dent became the third nominee, and then Paul Abrahamian nominated Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson for eviction. There was a lot of drama that followed the Nomination Ceremony and that will be where production starts revealing a lot of the Big Brother 19 spoilers on Wednesday night.

Paul talking to Mark, Elena + Raven about the conversation he had with Jessica yesterday (pre-fight) pic.twitter.com/vZWsxyEGB9 — BigBrother__USA (@BigBrother__USA) August 1, 2017

There was a lot of verbal sparring between houseguests over the weekend, including several near fights between the houseguests. One that will certainly get a lot of coverage during Episode 17 is how Jessica and Cody confronted Paul after he revealed his nominations. They were not pleased with what took place, as they had convinced themselves that the mere threat of the Halting Hex temptation would save them from getting nominated. It didn’t work.

More Big Brother 19 spoilers will come from the Veto Competition, where Paul and the three nominees were joined by two additional participants. As has become the seeming tradition of the season, the Head of Household (Paul) won the Power of Veto again. This presented Paul with a number of choices and where the Cody and Jessica showmance became sure that Paul would save one of them.

At the Veto Ceremony, Paul Abrahamian decided to save Jason Dent instead, leaving Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson on the block for the Week 5 Eviction Ceremony. If the BB19 house makes it all the way to that “live” eviction, then it would be either Jessica or Cody going home next. As has become very evident on the CBS live feeds, though, Jessica is prepared to use the Halting Hex. She made that known before the official Veto Ceremony was even held. This will cancel out the Eviction Ceremony.

There may not need to be any filler added to the August 2 BB19 episode, but if there is, it could include the fight between showmance members Elena Davies and Mark Jansen, the blow-up between Raven Walton and Jessica Graf, or the breakup of Jessica and Cody Nickson that took place the night of the Nomination Ceremony. Those are just some of the Big Brother 19 spoilers that CBS has available to show during Episode 17, but producers could also hold some back for the Thursday night episode (August 3) as well.

For readers who want to catch up on what else has taken place in the BB19 house following the Veto Ceremony, a lot of drama has exploded over the last 24 hours. That includes Jessica Graf making crude remarks about Alex Ow and even suggesting that Mark Jansen and Cody Nickson should help drown her in the hot tub. A previous report by the Inquisitr can be found here for those additional Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]