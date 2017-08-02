WWE Rumors: ‘SummerSlam 2017’ Plans For John Cena Revealed

One of the most awaited matches of recent history took place on SmackDown Live yesterday, with the final results goings against all the rumors. Shinsuke Nakamura beat John Cena to become the No. 1 contender and booked his place against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017. Mahal claimed that it does not matter who faces him at SummerSlam, as he will definitely retain his title.

John Cena appeared to be in control of the match initially, but he could not continue the momentum until the end. The King of Strong Style successfully landed the Kinshasa after a couple of failed attempts, and John Cena was pinned cleanly. Notably, Cena was suplexed on his neck by Nakamura during the match, as reported by Sportskeeda.

John Cena raised Nakamura’s hand after the match and bowed in respect before leaving the ring. Out of nowhere, Baron Corbin attacked Nakamura with his MIB briefcase and began landing blows on him. John Cena, who was still close to the ring, ran back in the ring to help Shinsuke.

The Lone Wolf soon had the upper hand and was about to smash John Cena through the announcers’ table. However, at the very last moment, John Cena regained control and instead put Corbin through the table. He went back to the ring and again raised Nakamura’s hand before leaving the ring.

It is rumored that earlier plans were for Baron Corbin to interfere during the match leading to a Nakamura’s victory. It was expected to result in a John Cena vs. Baron Corbin Match, as reported by Cageside Seats. It appears that WWE officials took a different route to achieve the same result while ensuring that Nakamura had a clean victory. It is rumored that John Cena and Baron Corbin will face each other at SummerSlam 2017.

It is worth noting that both John Cena and Baron Corbin were without any plans for SummerSlam 2017. John Cena’s last rival, Rusev, has moved on to a feud with Randy Orton, whereas Corbin’s last rival, Shinsuke Nakamura, is set to challenge Jinder Mahal for WWE Championship.

WWE officials could be taking the obvious step of booking this two superstars against each other. It is also rumored that John Cena will move to RAW after SummerSlam. With Cena not around on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2017, Corbin will have the liberty to move back to his feud with Nakamura.

John Cena was present on the official poster for SummerSlam 2017, which led to the speculation of a triple threat match for the WWE championship. Now, with that being no longer possible, is John Cena headed for a match with Baron Corbin at SummerSlam?

WWE fans, do you think John Cena vs. Baron Corbin is a good idea? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]