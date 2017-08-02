Rob Kardashian is at it again! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly back to his bad eating habits after his controversial split with ex-fiance Blac Chyna.

According to Radar Online, the 30-year-old father of one is currently binge eating and using food to cope with his alleged depression over his failed relationship with Blac Chyna. The news outlet claimed that Rob now weighs over 300 pounds, the biggest he has ever been.

A source also told the news site that the Arthur George owner is consuming thousands of calories, including soda, fast food, and candies. The same source also added that the reality star has become best friends with his fridge.

“He’s the biggest he’s ever been. He’s well over 300lbs now – we don’t know as the scales don’t go up past that – and he’s a heart attack waiting to happen.”

Aside from binge-eating, there were also claims that Rob seems to “lost the will to live” after his dream of having his own happy family has failed. The source also reiterated that “if it wasn’t for his daughter Dream, he’d probably not have made it.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is reportedly at her wit’s end because of Rob’s issues. Apparently, the 61-year-old momager and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have had enough of all the drama caused by Rob’s controversies.

The news site alleged that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is demanding that her troubled son get some professional help. In addition, Kris reportedly cut off her son financially and has no plans to spend another dime on him if he doesn’t cooperate.

“Kris has cut him off as of now and she won’t be handing him another dime until he confronts his problems.”

Meanwhile, in a previous report by Radar Online, it was revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been encouraging Rob to reach out to his friends again. Apparently, the family believes that his friends could help him get over Blac Chyna.

There were claims that the reality star has been keeping an eye on Blac Chyna’s social media posts and not getting on with his life.

???????????? #KUWTK returns Sunday, March 12 9|8c! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The news outlet added that Rob’s family is hoping that he can find his own identity again by spending more time with his friends.

“Rob used to be a really social guy but he lost that a lot in recent times and he needs support to get him through this time.”

Although the Kardashian-Jenner family find Rob’s revenge porn offensive, they are more concerned about how it will affect Rob in the long run, it has been alleged.

“None of the Kardashians condone what Rob did, everyone knows that it was totally stupid but the family’s concern is that Rob moves on with his life and does not spiral.”

So far, Rob and the rest of his family have yet to react to the rumors of his weight gain.

[Featured Image by Vantage News/IPx/AP Images]