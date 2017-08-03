Woman And Boyfriend Sexually Abused Drugged Five-Year-Old Girl, Streamed Live On Webcam

Warning: Some readers might find this article disturbing.

A couple streamed live webcam footage of themselves sexually assaulting a drugged five-year-old girl.

These shocking details were brought to the fore on Wednesday at a Plymouth court in the United Kingdom. According to the Plymouth Herald, Sarah Gotham and former lover, Craig Forbes streamed the horrific act for the benefit of a pedophile woman based in California.

The woman identified as Kori Ellis was arrested in San Francisco and confessed to watching the couple sexually defile a five-year-old girl on Skype. Ellis was tracked down to her flat by the FBI and police after monitoring her online activity.

Ellis immediately opened up that she was a pedophile and agreed to cooperate with officers for a lenient sentence. Ellis revealed that she reached out to a man and woman who were later identified as Craig Forbes and Sarah Gotham on a chat site after finding out that they shared a common word in their profiles—pedophile.

Ellis went on to share Skype details with the pair and they would then go on to show her, the first webcam footage of a young girl being sexually abused between late 2012 and early 2013.

The pedophile in her court statement revealed that on one occasion Craig and Sarah were having sex with the drugged child laid out on the bed next to them. According to prosecutors, Ellis during the webcam connection noticed the perverted couple naked in bed and saw Gotham lift the nightdress of the little child and fondle her buttocks.

Ellis said she cut her internet connection when the child appeared to stir.

“She says a child was lying face down on the bed wearing a nightie. She describes seeing Craig and Sarah engaged in sexual intercourse on the bed with the child next to them asleep. Sarah Gotham rolled over and used her left hand to lift up the child’s nightie and started to caress the child’s bottom while having sex. When the child stirred, the contact stopped and so did the streaming because the woman in the USA did not want to see the girl freaking out.”

Kori Ellis would later reveal that Gotham “home alone” performed sexual acts on the child four more times on cam. According to her, the room was well lit for her to see who was doing it.

A source divulged to the Daily Mail that the FBI was investigating child exploitation and came across a number of suspecting Skype names, including Bad Girl Next Door which belonged to Ellis. Ellis would subsequently reveal that she was in contact with other pedophiles including 34-year-old Gotham and her boyfriend at the time.

She told agents that the couple had put on several webcam shows for her with a young girl.

The FBI contacted UK police who investigated Sarah and Craig who lived in Plymouth. Investigations unearthed that the 34-year-old woman used a display name, “Sarah Girls Only.” The couple who also have foot fetishes and had asked Ellis to paint her toenails several times in front of the webcam always insisted on Skype video calls to confirm they were talking to real pedophiles to avoid been arrested by the police.

Gotham and Forbes have been charged on four counts of sexual assault. Sarah has been charged with two further counts.

Sarah Gotham had been interviewed by police in 2015 where she denied abusing the girl and looking at child pornography.

