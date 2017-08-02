‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Breaks Into Eric’s Room, Finds Something Shocking

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will break into Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) room. He discovers something shocking, and fans are predicting it has something to do with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, on August 11, Brady Black will break into Eric’s room. Once inside, he finds something shocking. It was not explained what Brady discovers. However, it must have something to do with his current love interest, Nicole. As each day passes, Brady is becoming more suspicious that Eric and Nicole might be rekindling their relationship.

The truth is, Eric and Nicole are just friends right now. She did forgive the former priest after reading Eric’s letters. However, Roman (Josh Taylor) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) believe something else might be going on. Plus, Brady overheard part of Maggie and Nicole’s conversation, which only fueled his jealousy. He didn’t hear the entire conversation and only has part of the story.

Eric allowed Nicole to take his letters home with her. Not wanting Brady to find them, it is possible that she will return them after she finishes reading them all. If this is the case, he might store them in his room instead of his office at the Horton Center. If this happens, then the letters might be what Brady discovers. How will he react when he reads them? Will he think they are love letters or will he see them for what they really are?

The gang's all here! ????#DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week also reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will pretend to be Adrienne. She will break Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) heart. The same thing happens with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) when Hattie Adams disguises herself as Salem’s psychiatrist. However, fans believe that John will know something is wrong, while Lucas might not. In fact, in the forums, many viewers are guessing that it will be Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) who suspects that something isn’t quite right.

Other DOOL spoilers include Lani Price (Sal Stowers) being put in a bad position at work. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will work on reconnecting. He will tell his former wife that he loves her, and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) overhears the confession. He also plans to confess to Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder after Abby recovers. However, Victor (John Aniston) might have a plan of his own to get Sonny (Freddie Smith) out of jail. Eventually, Chad and Sonny will compare notes about what happened that fateful night at Martin House.

Our #Stayla loving hearts can't handle how adorable they are! ???? #DAYS ???? @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on May 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What are your predictions for Brady, Nicole, and Eric?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]