‘American Horror Story: Cult’ And The Season 7 Return Of Former ‘AHS’ Alums

American Horror Story: Cult is the summer sensation now that Season 7 has announced its intentions moving forward into the September premiere for the fan favorite show. Although small bits and pieces about Season 7 have been teased over the past few months, there are some new details that have been cemented in the playbook for American Horror Story moving forward.

Now, one thing that you really need to pay attention to is the earlier news that Ryan Murphy let out way back in the spring when he said that he is tying Season 7 of AHS to the highly controversial 2016 election season. There have indeed been reports that Season 7 of American Horror Story will not revolve entirely around the election, but it has been disclosed that it will begin on election night in 2016 that left Hillary Clinton defeated by the underdog and current president, Donald Trump.

If that is any indication for how Season 7 of American Horror Story was inspired, it should also come as no surprise to you that Ryan Murphy is looking to put some girl power back into the show following the exit of Jessica Lange after Season 4. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Emma Roberts now has a role on Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult, but there are no real details associated with what she will be doing or if her character is a returning character from a previous season of the show.

Be of like mind. The official poster for #AHSCult is here. pic.twitter.com/oRGmYQXXia — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2017

News of this came from a speculative picture posted by Ryan Murphy on Instagram that showed Emma Roberts on the set for Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult. This could also lead to a major story arc, which has the potential for seeing some crossover activity from Murphy’s other defunct horror show, Scream Queens.

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

But since the announcement that Season 7 of American Horror Story is the Cult season, this could be a major role for Emma Roberts, possibly giving her an arc that parallels the real life girls from the Charles Manson cult of the sixties.

As with all things about Season 7 of AHS: Cult, the details have yet to be confirmed or fleshed out. But Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult will be premiering on FX this fall on September 5 at 10 p.m. EDT.

[Featured Image by FX]