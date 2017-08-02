‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Confession Shocks Abby, Nick Clashes With Nikki Over Jack

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, August 3, state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is shocked to learn during a conversation with Victor (Eric Braeden) that he gave Hilary (Mishael Morgan) permission to air footage showing him having a violent confrontation with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the parking lot after the benefit concert.

Abby is angry with Hilary for airing the family’s dirty laundry. She asks Victor why he has not taken any action against Hilary. Victor’s confession that he gave Hilary permission to use the footage comes as a huge shock to Abby who had never thought that Victor would approve anyone airing the family’s dirty laundry.

Abby now sees her father’s true colors for the first time, according to Soap Hub. Victor expects absolute loyalty from everyone, but he does not see himself as owing loyalty to anyone.

The glaring evidence of Victor’s petty and vengeful nature has been there all along, but Abby has either been in denial or failed to notice because she has been on the fringe of the family’s constant squabbles and crisis fueled by Victor’s irascibility.

Now she is forced to acknowledge the reality that Victor is a brutal, lying, scheming, petty, and vengeful person whose outrageous conduct has traumatized his children and the entire family. And judging from his recent conduct, it appears that he will gladly ruin his own children to get even after a real or imagined slight.

How will Abby handle the shocking truth about the man she calls her father? Will she have the courage to call Victor out for allowing Hilary to air the footage because he wanted to get back at Nick?

If Victor would go all out to ruin Nick, which of them will be next?

Abby is very uneasy about the information and feels a sense of foreboding.

Is Victor loyal to anyone? https://t.co/VvLnTT78XP — Donna Anderson (@DonnaAn16785529) August 2, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) clashes with his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), over her relationship with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Nick questions Nikki about her plans after falling out with Victor (Eric Braeden). Nikki tells him that she plans to spend time at Abbott cabin with Jack. Nick objects to his mother’s romance with Jack. He says that although he understands her decision about Victor, he does not think that Jack is the right person for her.

Victor tells Nick what he'll be losing and Abby gets an eyeful in Thursday's The Young and the Restless recap https://t.co/wTXcFs0OIL #YR — Mod Matt (@SOFMattsMusings) July 19, 2017

Nikki insists on her right to date anyone she wishes and advises Nick to face his problems and leave her to face hers.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Clair Egan) is worried about the escalating feud between Nick and Victor. The feud has had a negative emotional impact on Nick lately. She is worried that the situation could spin out of control. She thinks that Nick overacted to Victor’s provocative behavior at the charity concert. However, Chelsea does not appear to appreciate that Nick’s beef with Victor goes back to Victor’s role in the circumstances involving Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that led to Adam’s (Justin Hartley) death.

Chelsea approaches Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to seek her views and advice on the matter. Victoria tries to reassure Chelsea that all will be well and that Victor and Nick will eventually work things out.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]