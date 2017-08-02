‘BB19’ Shocker: Cody Claims PTSD Does Not Exist, Only 10 Percent Of Military Returns Home ‘With A Problem’

Cody Nickson found a new way to shock the Big Brother viewers. He claimed that PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome) is not real and that only 10 percent of the military returns home with some type of emotional problem. Cody added that he thinks that the media has exaggerated the combat risk, implying that most people return home “perfectly fine.” Cody seems to think that it’s ridiculous to assume that just because a man (or woman) serves in the military, that it would affect their emotional state. According to US Department of Veteran Affairs’ website, researchers have found that up to 55 percent of the vets returning home from war will suffer from PTSD disorder.

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Cody told Jessica Graff that he had to console his “buddies” because they didn’t see any real action when fighting the war. The BB19 houseguest goes to say that he killed at least 10 people, possibly double that number. He went on to explain that he came back from the war exactly the same as he left. However, that completely contradicts what Jessica told Paul Abrahamian just a few days ago.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jessica told Paul that Cody had PTSD and asked the BB19 house be nice to him because he is a “great guy.” She added that he couldn’t help but to react the way he does because of what he experienced in the war. At the time, the Big Brother 19 fans agreed with Jessica and hoped Paul would keep his distance from him. Paul believed Jessica’s story about Cody and urged the house not to antagonize Cody.

Of course, that only lasted so long. When Paul figured out that Jessica would be using her Halting Hex temptation to keep Cody in the house for one more week, all hell broke loose in the BB19 house. Paul urged the house to force Cody to crack, something that really bothered the Big Brother viewers and former players.

Okay, but can I just say that Cody sitting outside the DR eating popcorn waiting for Jess to come out is adorable. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/fw1JPEzMkK — Melissa Deni (@itsmelissaaa) August 2, 2017

One of Cody’s former military buddies vouched for him on social media. He revealed that the Cody seen on Big Brother is not the real person. He added that Nickson is warm, funny, and a great friend. His friend had to speak on Cody’s behalf after learning that a few of the houseguests’ questions whether Cody served in the Marines. He stated that he served with Nickson for eight years and it’s a shame that anyone would doubt his military experience.

While Cody claims he doesn’t believe in PTSD, Jessica said he was suffering from the disorder. His friend verified his military experience and shamed the other players for questioning his service. Do you think Cody is suffering from PTSD as Jessica suggested? If so, why would he claim that PTSD is not a real disorder? Share your opinion in the comments section below, and come back later for more BB19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by CBS]