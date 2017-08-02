This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene Between Varys And Melisandre In ‘The Queen’s Justice’ Foretells [Spoiler]’s Death

The Game of Thrones scene between Varys and Melisandre in “The Queen’s Justice” was too cryptic that fans were not able to catch this particular detail that talks about a character’s death.

Fans of the award-winning HBO series may have been paying too much attention to the major characters that they missed a particular detail unveiled during Lord Varys the Spider (Conleth Hill) and Melisandre of Asshai’s (Carice van Houten) conversation on the cliffs of Dragonstone.

Now that the penultimate season of the show is nearly halfway done, viewers of HBO’s highest-grossing TV series should pay more attention to every little bit of detail that showrunners may have hidden in each scene as the current season only has four episodes left.

Those who do not wish to learn about details of Sunday’s GoT episode should look away now. Spoilers lie ahead.

A lot of things happened in Sunday’s Game of Thrones episode, so it is understandable to miss some of the details that have been unleashed in the episode quite stealthily. After all, nothing distracts viewers better than Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s explosive meeting, Olenna Tyrell’s death, Cersei Lannister’s revenge on Ellaria Sand, and many more.

In fact, many may have missed Melisandre’s foretelling of Varys’ death while the two most cryptic characters in the show convene on the cliffs of Dragonstone after the Red Priestess evaded an awkward reunion with Jon Snow, who banished her to exile, and Ser Davos Seaworth, who threatened to kill her as a revenge for Shireen Baratheon’s death.

When Varys asked why she was hiding from the King in the North after convincing the Mother of Dragons to make him an ally, Melisandre says, “I’ve done my part. I’ve brought ice and fire together… My time whispering in the ears of kings has come to an end.”

She also told the Spider that she will be returning to Volantis, to which the eunuch responded with an advice not to return to Westeros. However, the Red Woman had another thing in mind and told Varys that she will return “one last time.”

And that was when she foretold her own death as well as the end for the infamous Spider in the Game of Thrones.

“Oh, I will return dear Spider. One last time. I have to die in this strange country, just like you.”

While this statement may not mean so much to those who are just watching Game of Thrones for pure leisure, people that take these things seriously like those at Vanity Fair think that this was a huge revelation about Varys’ fate.

According to the outlet, the answer lies with a recollection of Lord Varys’s dream about his castration at the hands of a sorcerer from Myr back in Season 3.

“I still dream of that night. Not of the sorcerer, not of his blade—I dream of the voice from the flames,” he confided to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

“Was it a god, a demon, a conjurer’s trick? I don’t know. But the sorcerer called and a voice answered and ever since that day I have hated magic and all those who practice it.”

Based on a report from Refinery29 about this Game of Thrones scene, the matter was followed up in Season 6 when Varys and Tyrion met with Kinvara (Ania Bukstein), a red priestess in Meereen.

“Do you remember what you heard that night when the sorcerer tossed your parts in the fire?” she asked.

“You heard a voice call out from the flames, do you remember? Should I tell you what the voice said? Should I tell you the name of the one who spoke?”

By the looks of it, Melisandre might also have knowledge about the voice in the flames Varys was talking about in Season 3 and ultimately revealed to him that the voice was actually foretelling his death in Westeros.

[Featured Image by HBO]