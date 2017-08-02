WWE News: Title Match At ‘SummerSlam’ In Doubt After Former Champion Injured On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Just when you think you’re on top of the world in professional wrestling, one injury can not only knock you back down to reality but also take away all of your momentum. That is exactly the case right now for a former champion on Monday Night Raw who has bounced back from a mediocre summer to earn a title shot at SummerSlam, but that may all be in doubt. After last night’s match against Nia Jax, there is great concern within WWE that Bayley may have injured her shoulder quite seriously.

Recently, Bayley was able to bounce back from a series of bad months to defeat Sasha Banks in a match for the No. 1 contender spot to the Raw Women’s Title. Bayley pulled out a victory in a great match and earned the right to face Alexa Bliss for the championship at SummerSlam, but that may end up changing.

Wrestling Inc. noticed that the latest edition of the “Raw Fallout” is a video of Bayley with a huge pack of ice on a wrapped right shoulder. Apparently, her injury occurred during last night’s match against Nia Jax, and things actually don’t look too good right now.

Yes, this could all be part of the underdog storyline again, but it’s interesting that WWE would do that when Bayley is facing Bliss who is actually a smaller opponent in physical size.

It’s not entirely known if this is a storyline injury or if there really is something wrong with Bayley’s shoulder, but WWE is playing it up. They are stating that the official diagnosis on her injury was inconclusive due to the amount of swelling which made it hard to check her shoulder out entirely. Bayley wasn’t even sure about it when speaking with WWE.

“Everything just tensed up around it. I’ve never had an injury like this before, so I can’t really know what it is. I guess we’re gonna see.”

Fans on Twitter have started looking back at the match and trying to see when the injury may have happened to Bayley. There were a couple of moments and big moves from Nia Jax, but there is one moment that looks quite brutal and as if it really could have caused an injury to “The Huggable One.”

How Bayley injured her shoulder pic.twitter.com/BwKfZzn5qP — Dustin (@FlairsJade) August 2, 2017

If this is a legitimate injury and Bayley is out for any length of time, it could be a huge blow to the pay-per-view in less than three weeks. While there are other very talented superstars on the Raw roster who could take her place, WWE obviously has something big in mind for Bayley to get her back into the title picture.

Confirmed matches for SummerSlam as of Aug. 1.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

United States Championship: AJ Styles (v) vs. Kevin Owens – Special Guest Referee Shane McMahon

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

At this time, the Raw Women’s Championship Match is still on the card and only time will tell if it needs to be changed.

If Bayley’s injury is legit and she is going to miss some time in the ring, WWE could look to Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, or even Nia Jax to take her spot at SummerSlam. There are plenty of options from Monday Night Raw to step in for one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, but the company will likely wait until the latest moment to rule Bayley out. Then again, this could all be a storyline, and if it is, it’s quite convincing.

[Featured Image by WWE]