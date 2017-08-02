‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Hopes To Reunite With Eric, Zende And Maya Getting Close

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 3, reveal Eric informs Quinn he is coming back to the Forrester mansion, which gives his wife some hope they will finally be able to fix their problems. Meanwhile, Zende and Maya might be in trouble after someone spotted them getting close.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is pleased to know that Eric (John McCook) has decided to finally come home. She looks forward to it, hoping that they would be able to talk properly now. She plans to say how sorry she is for hurting Eric and ask her husband to give her one more chance to make things right, The Bold & the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry said.

However, Quinn is unaware that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is taking advantage of Eric’s vulnerability, and she is convincing Eric to cut Quinn out of his life in all aspects. Later in the week, Eric will tell his wife he is divorcing her, which would totally put Quinn’s life into a mess.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie (Heather Tom) will see Maya (Karla Mosley) kissing Zende (Rome Flynn) at a party. Katie would be suspicious about what is going on between the two, and she will tell Wyatt what she thinks about it. It looks like more trouble is heading for Nicole and Zende, and their marriage is going to take a major blow.

Moreover, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via TVOvermind reveal that Nicole will walk out in the middle of the party thrown for Zende. This would not sit well for Zende because he wants his wife to be with him on this special occasion. It could be that Nicole is being selfish again, but she might regret leaving her husband. After she left, that’s when Zende and Maya would get closer, and with Zende feeling unloved, it’s a weakness that might prove to be dangerous.

What do you think Quinn will do after Eric asks her for a divorce? Do you think Maya and Zende will do something way too far that would ruin Zende’s marriage with Nicole?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

