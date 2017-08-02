‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Alexandria Stands Together, But The Saviors Might Be Falling Apart

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22. Recently, the official trailer was released at Comic-Con. Shortly afterward, a few teaser images and the key art were also unveiled. They reveal quite a bit of what fans can expect. For one thing, it is clear that Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, and The Kingdom will stand together, united during the war. However, Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) army, the Saviors, might be falling apart before the battle even begins.

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to find out what could happen on the AMC series.

On social media, a few images promoting The Walking Dead Season 8 were released. From these photos, it is clear that Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group is sticking together. However, those in Negan‘s corner don’t seem all that united, as Bloody Disgusting noted.

Looking at the key art for the zombie series, nearly every major character is seen in the background. At the forefront, Rick and Negan stand facing each other. It is easy to see that the background characters are close together and they are united, as fans would expect. Nothing has torn them apart before and the upcoming war won’t be any different. If anything, it will bring them closer together because they are family.

Get back on track. #BTS of #TWD Season 8 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

However, looking at Negan’s crew, they are standing a bit apart from each other. Some are even looking in the other direction, especially Simon (Steven Ogg). As for Eugene (Josh McDermitt), she has his hands closed in a fist like he is ready for a fight. However, his face tells a different story. He looks as scared and cowardly as usual.

Aligned, armed and ready for Season 8. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Concerning Dwight (Austin Amelio), he is looking right at Negan, but has a sideways sneer on his face. As fans expect, he will probably follow the comic book storyline and feed information to Rick, helping Alexandria win the war. In the official trailer for The Walking Dead Season 8, Dwight reads a note that says, “Tomorrow.” It is clear that it is from Team Alexandria letting him know to get ready. Even though viewers hate Dwight for what he has done, he might be one of the key reasons that Rick wins the battle.

With Rick’s group staying united, but Negan’s army starting to fall apart, it is easy to predict who will win the “All-Out War.” However, many lives will be lost in the process. Hopefully, fans won’t grieve the loss of any fan-favorite characters in The Walking Dead Season 8.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]