‘BB19’ Spoilers: Jessica and Cody Talk Baby Names, Claims She Could Be Pregnant

BB19 spoilers suggest that Jessica Graf may be pregnant and Cody Nickson could be the proud father! Last week, Jessica told Cody that she had to ask the diary room to get her birth control prescription since she only brought enough for one month. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that on Tuesday, August 1, Jessica told Cody that she thinks she may be pregnant. If Jessica did conceive on Big Brother, it would be a first. Sure, CBS has a few contestants that went on to get married and have children, but none got pregnant while on the show.

At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jessica admitted that she hadn’t had her period since Big Brother started. Considering that BB19 is on day 42, Jessica could have every reason to suspect she could be pregnant. Online Big Brother shared that when she told Cody that she could be pregnant, he didn’t seem concerned. The duo joked about what their baby would look like and tossed around baby names.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to the Big Brother fans if she did end up pregnant —Cody and Jessica have sex multiple times a day. While it can take a few months to get pregnant, it only takes one good swimmer to do the job!

Popularity Poll 4: Fav/RT if you are Team Jessica! #bb19 pic.twitter.com/6x2t3PQaH4 — Big Brother Fan (@BigBrotherFan93) August 1, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Jessica seems to believe that she and Cody will have a relationship outside the house. She believes they have what it takes to beat the odds and get married and have children. While they could make it, the odds are, they will sizzle out. Long distance relationships are difficult, to say the least.

Cody– With everything you have go through, you can name the first child. they're picking baby names #bb19 pic.twitter.com/248x04YZFL — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) August 1, 2017

Even though Jessica is several weeks late for her period, she isn’t panicking yet. BB19 spoilers indicate that Jessica claimed that she isn’t having any pregnancy symptoms, so she assumes the stress of Big Brother has affected her menstrual cycle. She joked that time will tell if she has a bun in the oven. Jessica seemed to like the idea of carrying Cody’s baby.

Do you think Jessica could be pregnant or is it just a way to grab attention? Do you think Cody and Jessica will last outside the Big Brother house? Share your opinion in the comments section below and don’t forget to come back for more BB19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by CBS]