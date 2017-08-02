‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Gets Huge, Heartfelt, Thanks From Disabled Fan

Audrey Roloff might not be the most popular member of the Little People, Big World cast, but the opinionated, vocal redhead has touched lives nonetheless. In a recent Instagram post, Maya La’shae, one of Audrey’s followers, has graciously thanked the reality TV star for helping her move forward in life regardless of her disability.

Maya La’shae’s post was featured in Audrey’s Instagram Story, where it could be viewed by the reality TV star’s followers on the social media platform. According to Maya, a conversation with Audrey in the past has motivated her to share her story with the world and achieve a form of catharsis. Here are excerpts from Maya’s heartfelt message to the Little People, Big World star.

“I remember when I talked to you about wanting to share my story about my disability but didn’t really know how or what to do, and you said to me ‘How about you start a blog?’ I… had 1000 things going on you said nothing is impossible without God. In April, I started my blog. Without you, this would not have happened. It took me a while to figure out what you meant by that.” “As I look back, I think, “Look at God. He bless (sic) me and got me where I am today. My point is it is not often you find (a) godly woman to motivate you and speak to you about anything you wanting (sic) to know. Now I know why you say always more. It means never give up and motivate people more and more.”

Maya La’shae suffers from cerebral palsy. Over the past year, Maya has been able to communicate with her followers through her blog and personal Facebook page, where she could be seen writing about her day to day life, her favorite TV shows, and quotes that encourage her. If Maya’s latest post is any indication, it appears that a significant amount of her online presence, as well as the amount of content she produces, could be attributed to Audrey Roloff.

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy are extremely active in social media. Apart from their respective Facebook and Instagram pages, the couple also runs and maintains Beating 50 Percent, a movement the reality TV pair founded in order to help motivate young married couples to stay together. The couple has also launched the Navigator’s Council, a journal for couples that is designed to foster open communication among husbands and their wives.

Inasmuch as Audrey and her husband are extremely clear about their desire to help other couples, however, the pair has not managed to escape criticism online. In the official Little People, Big World Facebook page alone, many commenters and fans of the reality TV show have stated that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are simply not qualified to give marriage advice, simply because they are far too young and inexperienced. Regardless of the criticism, however, the LPBW stars have continued their marriage-focused initiatives online.

If there is anything that could really be determined from Maya’s thankful post to Audrey Roloff, it is the fact that the Little People, Big World star’s heart definitely seems to be in the right place. If any, Maya’s recent post of gratitude all but proves something that Audrey’s Instagram followers have long said for some time now — the LPBW star has an innate gift for encouraging people.

Audrey Roloff stars in TLC’s Little People, Big World, which is expected to return for its latest season on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]