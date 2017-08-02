Brother Of Slain Singer Selena Is A Felon, Appears On Most Recent “Most Wanted List”

The brother of slain Tejano music superstar, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, is currently a fugitive. A.B. Quintanilla, who was part of Selena y Los Dinos, landed himself a spot on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Top 10 Most Wanted list for the month of August.

According the the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Abraham Quintanilla has a warrant out for his arrest following contempt of court and non-payment of child support. The post describes the 53 year-old as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing in at 186 pounds. Quintanilla has a long beard and black hair with brown eyes. It also lists the number for a tip hotline and states that there could be a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest of the listed suspects.

According to People Magazine, A.B. is the father of eight children. The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed to the publication that at this moment in time, he has yet to turn himself into authorities and the search is ongoing.

Quintanilla is currently a member of the band Elektro Kumbia. Their most recent music video for their song “Piña Colada Shot” was posted to YouTube back in January. It appears to be rather popular, having gained over 1.5 million views in just six months.

The last post on the band’s Twitter page was in April of this year. More recent activity can be seen on Elektro Kumbia’s Facebook page, with the most recent post happening in early July. That post is promoting their new album, which the band says can be listened to on Spotify.

As fans will recall, Abraham’s sister, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, was just 23 years-old when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar in 1995. Yolanda happened to be the president of Selena’s fan club.

Selena’s widower, Chris Pérez, continues to keep the singer’s legacy alive by posting throwback photos of Selena on his Facebook and Instagram pages from time to time.

On his Facebook page, Pérez states that he currently plays guitar for Kumbia King and All Starz as well as for various other musical groups in the Texas area.

Anyone with any information on A.B. Quintanilla is encouraged to contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in Corpus, Christi at 1-800-827-8477.

[Featured Image by Neuces County Sheriff’s Office/Website]