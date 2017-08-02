CM Punk Next UFC Fight Might Finally Happen Later This Year

Phil Brooks, more famously known as former WWE superstar CM Punk, has not fought in the UFC since making his Octagon debut at UFC 203 last September. Punk lost to Mickey Gall via submission due to a rear-naked choke in the first round. There are no guarantees for his next UFC fight, but Punk’s coach dropped a hint about it recently.

CM Punk trains at Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, under the guidance of Duke Roufus. Punk signed a multi-year contract with the UFC in December 2014, but it took him almost two years before he made his debut. And to make it even worse, Punk was easily defeated by Gall and he did not look comfortable inside the Octagon.

However, CM Punk was very positive after his defeat and he even hinted about a return for his second fight. Many MMA experts believe that the former WWE superstar should not fight in the UFC until he has proven himself in other promotions.

Nevertheless, Duke Roufus revealed on Instagram his team roster and scheduled fights for the remainder of 2017, per MMA Mania. One of the fighters included in the list was CM Punk, but his opponent is still unknown and to be announced later. There is no guarantee if Brooks will fight in the UFC or a different promotion like Bellator.

According to Cageside Seats, the post by Duke Roufus has led to a lot of speculations regarding the next fight of CM Punk. There are even rumors about the UFC giving him a second chance, but one fighter from the Roufusport MMA Academy noted that Punk is not scheduled to fight later this year.

Mike “Biggie” Rhodes noted on Twitter that there is no official fight for CM Punk just yet, but he added that the former WWE champion is training and getting better. Rhodes also mentioned that the goal of Roufusport MMA Academy and Punk is to have another fight.t

He's training and getting better obviously the goal is to fight agin ???????? — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017

CM Punk is still determined to fight again despite the embarrassment of his loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203. He is a very competitive person, so it should not come as a surprise, but at his age, his development as an MMA fighter is very difficult. Nevertheless, Punk is not going to give up his desire to fight inside the Octagon once more.

In an interview with FOX Sports earlier this year, CM Punk revealed that he was talking to Dana White regarding his next fight. Punk noted that he is interested in fighting in Chicago, but he is also going to another promotion if the UFC is not giving him a second chance.

“I am working on it feverishly. I’m throwing names at Dana, opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I’m dedicated to fighting and training. We’ll get there.”

It should be noted that the UFC has not announced the second fight of CM Punk. These are just speculations at the moment, but Punk is still training hard and not giving up on his dream of winning an MMA fight.

[Featured Image by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images]